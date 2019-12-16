Hanukkah begins Sunday, and it’ll be here before we know it. Maybe you already have the perfect holiday spread figured out, or perhaps you’re on the hunt for a few fresh ideas for your table. We’re here to help!

Here’s a collection of some of our favorite classic dishes and a few fun twists.

Sweet Potato Tzimmes, above. This root vegetable medley gets a little bit sweeter, thanks to sweet potatoes. It’s a bit chunkier than your typical tzimmes, and that’s the way we like it.



Wine-Braised Pot Roast. This incredibly tender and intensely flavored roast will make a gorgeous centerpiece on the table. Leah Koenig, author of “The Jewish Cookbook,” wrote in her tome of historical Jewish recipes that Roman Jews liked to braise their meat in red wine for a rich flavor.

Vegetarian Harira. You’ve got to have something for the vegetarians at the table! This veggie-packed harira is filling and cozy. Chickpeas are the protein star here, while vermicelli noodles round out a symphony of textures in your bowl.



Autumn Salad With Farro, Apple and Roasted Persimmon. This salad might say “autumn,” but it will be a bright addition to your wintry table. Roasting persimmons blooms their flavor into something marvelous, especially alongside crisp apples and nutty farro.



Roasted Mushroom, Tomato and Herb Salad. Juicy roasted mushrooms and acidic tomatoes provide a necessary lightness in your holiday feast.



Hash Brown Latkes With Caramelized Onion. Cut down some of the work making latkes by using preshredded, frozen hash browns. Nobody will know — but if they do, so what! — and you’ll be able to satisfy your latke hunger much more quickly. If you’d rather go the whole potato (or potato-free) route, check out this selection of latke recipes.

Not-Quite Matzoh Ball Soup. They’re not matzoh balls, but they sure do look like it — and they’re tasty! Made with ground chicken and almond flour, these make for a nice light first course. We’ve also got trusty recipes for classic, leek-parsley and vegan matzoh balls, if you prefer.



Lemon Quinoa Cake. This is one of the loveliest lemon cakes of them all. You wouldn’t believe that there’s quinoa in here, but it lends a light nuttiness to the base.

