Overview

Pommes Anna is a classic French dish of thinly sliced potatoes cooked in a copious amount of butter. This version is a simpler, lazier spin on the classic and somehow manages to look even more impressive than the original. There is no inverting and flipping the potatoes back into the pan — a messy endeavor. Instead, the layers are placed in the oven and allowed to brown, curl and crisp up, emerging gloriously burnished, crunchy and flavorful.

Ingredients

3 pounds russet potatoes (about 6 medium potatoes)

6 tablespoons clarified butter (ghee) or unsalted butter, plus more for brushing the pan, melted

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with the rack in the middle.

Using a mandoline, cut the potatoes into 1/8-inch thin slices. (Do not place sliced potatoes in water; the starch is necessary to bind the layers.)

Step 2

Brush the bottom of a medium cast-iron skillet with some of the butter. Starting in the center of the pan, arrange a layer of overlapping potato slices over the bottom the skillet. Generously brush the potato layer with butter and season lightly with salt, pepper and a pinch of thyme leaves. Repeat until you run out of potatoes.

Step 3

Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake until the potatoes are tender and crispy on the top and sides, about 1 hour. Run a small spatula around the edges of the potatoes; slide a large spatula underneath the potatoes to loosen them. Carefully invert onto a plate and cut into wedges; or cut into wedges in the skillet and serve.

From Olga Massov.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 380; Total Fat: 15 g; Saturated Fat: 9 g; Cholesterol: 25 mg; Sodium: 300 mg; Carbohydrates: 48 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugars: 3 g; Protein: 5 g.