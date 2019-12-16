Overview

A bright accompaniment to the main course, here’s a salad that has it all: lots of textures, flavors and notes. Winter greens lend pleasant bitterness, which is offset by juicy pears and chewy, sweet dates. Ricotta salata offers a salty counterpoint, while pistachios deliver an earthy crunch. Bound together by a bright, citrusy vinaigrette, this is a salad you’ll want to eat over and over. If you want to make this more of a main course than a side, throw in a cup or two of a cooked grain.

Make ahead: The dressing can be made and refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Ingredients

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons fresh orange or tangerine juice

2 tablespoons date syrup (silan), maple syrup or honey

1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed

2 Bosc pears, halved, cored and thinly sliced

1/3 cup (1 ounce) dried, pitted dates, thinly sliced

7 cups (5 ounces) sturdy greens, such as Belgian endive, frisée, radicchio or arugula

1/2 cup (1 ounce) loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

1/2 cup (2 ounces) shelled, raw pistachios, toasted

4 ounces ricotta salata, shaved with a Y-shaped vegetable peeler (about 2 cups)

Steps

Step 1

In a medium bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, juice, silan (or maple syrup or honey) and shallot until blended. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 2

Place the pears and dates in a large bowl; make sure the date slices aren’t sticking together. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the fruit mixture and let stand for 10 minutes.

Step 3

Add the greens and parsley, and gently toss to coat. Season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and with a bit more pepper, if desired.

Divide the salad evenly among 6 plates. Garnish with pistachios and shaved ricotta salata and serve.

From Olga Massov.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 290; Total Fat: 21 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 15 mg; Sodium: 420 mg; Carbohydrates: 23 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugars: 15 g; Protein: 6 g.