We publish tons of recipes here on Voraciously. For a wide variety of reasons, some rise to the top more — or a lot more — than others. It’s always interesting to see which recipes end up being our most-read of the year (and, yes, a little friendly competition among the staff is a given).

I have to say, you all appear to have eaten quite well in 2019. If you try to suss out any sort of rhyme or reason for our top 10, you can’t — which is a good thing! The only real connection among these selections is that they were all absolutely delicious.

[13 next-level kitchen gifts for people who love to cook]

The mix includes both meaty and meatless dishes. There’s seafood, too. We’ve got an international superstar. Some are modern, some are retro. And some are, much to my delight, bread!

Well, that’s it for my non-analysis analysis. I know you’re here for the recipes. Without further ado, counting down to the top:



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

10. Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon With Endive and Green Apple Salad. You can bet on our Nourish columnist, Ellie Krieger, to deliver recipes that taste good and make you feel good, too. Here, a sheet-pan salmon goes on top of a crunchy, colorful and lemony salad. This was one of Ellie’s recipes for a story on rebooting your eating without resorting to fad diets that published on the last day of 2018 — and people liked it so much, they kept making it all through 2019.

[The 10 recipes Voraciously readers loved most in 2018]



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

9. Pad Thai With Shrimp. If you thought this takeout staple wasn’t achievable at home, surprise! Frankly, it will beat a lot of what you get at restaurants, and you can adapt it with your protein of choice.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

8. Fast Focaccia. Bread novices and veterans alike will appreciate this no-knead loaf that requires only minutes of work on the dough. Stir together, let it rise and then bake. Oh, perhaps the best part? This bread is designed for eating warm.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

7. Pillowy Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls. This was one of my runaway hits of the year, with dozens of readers like you already raving about its merits. Like the focaccia, it’s pretty much a stir-together dough. There’s only one short rise on the pan, and after 20 minutes in the oven, you can tear into these warm puffs of bliss.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

6. The Marvelous Chicken Marbella Redo. Chicken Marbella ruled home kitchens in the 1980s. This update streamlines the process into a sheet-pan supper made with chicken thighs, but its signature sweet, briny and herbaceous flavor remains.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

5. Caramelized Onion Grilled Cheese Sandwiches With Miso Butter. If you want a real-life example of umami, look no further than this recipe. The combination of mustard, onions and miso pack this sandwich with a savory flavor that will keep you coming back for more.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

4. Seared, Slow-Roasted Steak. It works, it really works. If the thought of overcooking an expensive cut of meat stresses you out, this is the recipe for you. As long as you have time, you’ll have a perfectly cooked steak, with a bonus flavored oil.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Nichole Bryant for The Washington Post)

3. Potato Roasties. This is a recipe that outlasted a marriage. These potatoes manage to be both crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside, and utterly enticing.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

2. Overnight Chicken. Change your whole weeknight approach to cooking with this bird that slowly poaches in the oven while you sleep. The benefits are twofold: You get fork-tender meat and deliciously flavored broth.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

1. Summer Tomato and Basil Pasta With Pine Nut Sauce. And now, here’s this year’s champion — and by a significant amount. You can tweak this brilliant sauce to be more in tune with the current season, but at least be sure to hang on to this recipe to make the most of peak tomatoes when summer comes around.

More from Voraciously:

Take the sweetest trip around the country with these 14 American regional cookie recipes

A luxurious — and strong — eggnog recipe to sustain you through this holiday season, and many more

11 cookbooks that inspired us in 2019