Overview

Breakfast bakes are a holiday morning mainstay for good reason. They have a special-event quality to them, standing out as something you wouldn’t necessarily whip up on an average Wednesday. They are prepped the night before, and so offer the cook a relaxed morning. They can feed a house full of guests, or check breakfast off the to-do list for a couple of days.

Most breakfast bakes I have been served over the years have been rich sausage, cheese and cream-laden affairs, which is fine once in a while from this nutritionist’s point of view. But after a night of holiday feasting, if you’re like me, you’re hankering for something a bit lighter.

That’s where this sumptuous strata comes in. It dishes up all the ease and splendor of a typical breakfast bake but in a more healthful way. It brims with sauteed mushrooms and ribbons of Swiss chard (you could substitute kale or spinach), is fragrant with herbs, and has just enough nutty Gruyere cheese to make it rich and flavorful. The cubes of crusty whole grain bread absorb the milk and egg mixture, so that once baked, the casserole puffs gloriously with a bread pudding-like texture inside and a crispy top.

It’s the kind of breakfast that gives you yet another thing to be thankful for this holiday season.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for the baking dish

1 medium bunch Swiss chard (about 10 ounces)

1 pound mixed mushrooms, sliced, and coarsely chopped if large

1 medium onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

10 large eggs

2 cups 1% low-fat milk

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 cup packed, shredded Gruyère cheese (4 ounces)

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves or 3/4 teaspoon dried

1 teaspoon chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon dried

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

8 cups cubed crusty whole-grain bread (1-inch cubes)

Steps

Step 1

Brush a 9×13-inch baking dish with oil. Separate the chard stems from the leaves. Dice the stems and coarsely chop the leaves, keeping them separate.

Step 2

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the mushrooms, onion and chard stems and cook, stirring, until softened and starting to brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, 30 seconds more. Add the chard leaves and cook, until wilted, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly.

Step 3

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk and mustard until incorporated. Add the mushroom mixture, cheese, thyme, sage, salt and pepper and stir to incorporate. Add the bread and toss to combine. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 8 hours or overnight.

Step 4

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with the rack in the middle. Meanwhile, let the strata come to room temperature.

Step 5

Bake for 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes, or until the strata is set in the center and the top forms a golden-brown crust. Serve warm.

From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Kari Sonde; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously

More from Nourish on Voraciously:

Kick off your holiday party with this bubbling-hot crab and spinach dip

This cozy and comforting cranberry-orange snacking cake begs to be shared with a friend

Here’s a saucy, sheet-pan shrimp bruschetta that works as dinner or a starter

Nutrition

Calories: 310; Total Fat: 15 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 285 mg; Sodium: 580 mg; Carbohydrates: 27 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugars: 8 g; Protein: 20 g.