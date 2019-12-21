Often passed up for more glamorous cuts, the pork tenderloin deserves greater appreciation. It’s worth another look thanks to its great flavor and quick cooking. Check out some of our favorite recipes featuring this underdog cut.

Pork Tenderloin With Pears and Sweet Sherry, above. Sweet sherry’s apple-y notes work well with pears and pork. Make this dish saucier by adjusting the amount of broth.



(Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post)

Bacon-Roasted Pork Tenderloin With Caraway’d Cabbage and Apples. It’s double the pork in this bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin. Apples add a little sweetness, while cabbage gets a hit of caraway for a touch of gentle spice.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Paprika Pork Sliders With Fennel Slaw. For a quick and fun dinner, get these smoky sliders on the table. A crispy slaw of wintry fennel rounds out the sandwich.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Porcini-Crusted Pork Tenderloin. Dried porcini pack a lot of flavor, so whir them in a food processor for a powerfully savory rub.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Cast-Iron Pork Tenderloin With Blackberry Bourbon Barbecue Sauce. Whip out your trusty cast iron to sear the tenderloin, then transfer it to the oven to finish. A fruity barbecue sauce is an excellent match for pork.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Roasted Teriyaki Pork Tenderloin With Grapes. Fruit and pork are a natural pairing. Roasting grapes takes their sweetness in a wonderful new direction, resulting in a dish as surprising as it is simple.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Herb-Coated Pork Tenderloin. An herby breadcrumb coat made from cornbread adheres to the tenderloin with the help of some mustard. Don’t worry if the breadcrumbs fall off — they’re still darned tasty.



(Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Sour Orange Pork Tenderloin With Black Beans. A tart-sweet citrusy marinade against smoky black beans makes for a bright and flavorful combination.

