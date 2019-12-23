Get cozy by the fire with a sweet treat from Becky Krystal’s cookie spread in one hand and a seasonally appropriate beverage in the other.
Apple Toddy, above. Someone you know is getting over a cold right now. Make a hot apple toddy for them, so they can feel the holiday spirit instead of, y’know, ill.
Deluxe Eggnog. This one is deluxe for a reason — it’s seriously rich. Egg yolks, heavy cream and a whole lot of cognac make this one powerful and festive drink.
Coquito (Puerto Rican Coconut Rum Punch). This coconutty, spiced rum punch is delicious. It can come with eggs or without, and this egg-free version is a testament to holiday fun.
Holiday Chestnut Sour. Chestnuts roasting on an open fire … or, redirect those chestnuts into a cocktail with mezcal and a little sherry.
The Aviary Glogg. Glogg is a Scandinavian holiday drink that comes with a built-in snack. Almonds and raisins flavor the wine-forward drink, and the wine flavors them right back.
Cranberry Delight. This low-alcohol number is a great option for a festive party. Ginger, mead and cranberry mingle so well.
