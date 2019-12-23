Get cozy by the fire with a sweet treat from Becky Krystal’s cookie spread in one hand and a seasonally appropriate beverage in the other.

Apple Toddy, above. Someone you know is getting over a cold right now. Make a hot apple toddy for them, so they can feel the holiday spirit instead of, y’know, ill.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Deluxe Eggnog. This one is deluxe for a reason — it’s seriously rich. Egg yolks, heavy cream and a whole lot of cognac make this one powerful and festive drink.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post; food styling by Kara Elder/The Washington Post)

Coquito (Puerto Rican Coconut Rum Punch). This coconutty, spiced rum punch is delicious. It can come with eggs or without, and this egg-free version is a testament to holiday fun.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Kara Elder/The Washington Post)

Holiday Chestnut Sour. Chestnuts roasting on an open fire … or, redirect those chestnuts into a cocktail with mezcal and a little sherry.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

The Aviary Glogg. Glogg is a Scandinavian holiday drink that comes with a built-in snack. Almonds and raisins flavor the wine-forward drink, and the wine flavors them right back.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Cranberry Delight. This low-alcohol number is a great option for a festive party. Ginger, mead and cranberry mingle so well.

