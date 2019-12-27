So you had a ham for Christmas. Lucky you! Maybe it was Olga Massov’s delectable port-cherry glazed ham, or maybe it was your family’s recipe-handed-down-through-generations ham — or perhaps it was a classic honey baked ham from the store.

No matter how the ham arrived on your table, Christmas is over and now you probably have leftovers. It’s the Thanksgiving conundrum, but with ham instead of a giant bird. And just as we did last month, we have solutions.

Here are a few go-to recipes from our archives where leftover ham will fit right in.

Winter Vegetable and Barley Soup, above. If you’ve already whittled down your leftovers and just have a wee bit left, dice it and add to this cozy stew. Plus, chopping the root veggies will give you a little practice with your knife work. Fun!



Creamed Rice With Vegetables and Ham. This dish has major risotto vibes. Adding cream and broth a small amount at a time lets the rice absorb the liquid gradually and evenly. No worries if you don’t have fresh asparagus. Simply sub in your favorite greens.



Savory Cake With Ham, Cheese and Herbs. Feeling fancy? Repurpose that ham into a savory loaf cake that would be so nice with, say, a mushroom pate and a glass of bubbly. Or you can freeze the slices and serve them up as a fancy kind of toast with your morning eggs.

Lentils With Apples and Ham. Dice your leftovers into this tasty bowl of lentils that you can eat warm or at room temp. This would make a healthful and filling workday lunch.



No Mayo Ham Salad. You’ve had chicken salad, and you’ve had egg salad, but when was the last time you had a great ham salad? This version comes without that polarizing ingredient: mayonnaise. Serve with crackers, chips or (of course) on a sandwich.



Swiss Mac and Cheese With Ham and Peas. A dish so good it rhymes. You can’t go wrong with a mac and cheese with leftover Christmas ham in the mix.

