Overview

Tex-Mex restaurant Republic Cantina in the District shared this recipe for migas, which it calls the “national breakfast of Texas.” The dish also happens to be a renowned Tex-Mex hangover slayer.

Whether you’re just in the mood for a filling breakfast or you over-imbibed the night before, there’s actual science behind the reputed power of eggs at taming the aftereffects of a night of boozing. Specifically, an amino acid in eggs helps break down acetaldehyde, which is thought to be one of the causes of hangovers. Then again, it may be just the comforting hug of a breakfast of carbs, eggs and heat that does the trick.

At Republic Cantina, the eggs-and-veg scramble is topped by crushed chips, pico de gallo, tangy cotija cheese and avocado slices. The migas can be served family style, or composed into tacos.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Ingredients

6 fresh (6-inch) flour tortillas

1 pint pico de gallo

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/4 cup diced white onion

1/4 cup diced red onion

1/4 cup diced red bell pepper

1/4 cup diced poblano peppers

8 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup crumbled cotija cheese

2 cups lightly crushed tortilla chips

Flesh of 2 ripe avocados, thinly sliced

Fresh cilantro, for garnish (optional)

Steps

Step 1

Heat a large cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 3 tortillas, turning until warm and slightly browned on both sides, 1 to 2 minutes. Stack the warmed tortillas on a large sheet of aluminum foil. Repeat with the remaining tortillas, adding them to the stack. Lightly cover the tortillas with more foil to keep warm.

Step 2

Drain the pico de gallo in a colander and discard the liquid.

Step 3

In a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, add the oil and heat until shimmering. Add the red and white onions and bell and poblano peppers and cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Reduce the heat to low.

Step 4

Crack the eggs into a large bowl, season with salt and pepper and whisk until smooth. Add the eggs to the skillet and allow to cook, stirring occasionally. When eggs are partially set, add half of the drained pico de gallo and stir gently for about 2 minutes. When the eggs are almost firm but still moist, about another 2 minutes, add the cheddar cheese. Stir until the cheese melts and is incorporated, about 2 minutes.

Step 5

Cover the skillet. Remove the eggs from the heat.

Step 6

To serve, place the eggs in warm serving dish. Top with remaining pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chips, avocado and cilantro, if using. Serve with the warmed tortillas.

Adapted from a recipe from Republic Cantina in Washington.

Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Nutrition

Calories: 500; Total Fat: 31 g; Saturated Fat: 9 g; Cholesterol: 265 mg; Sodium: 1260 mg; Carbohydrates: 40 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugars: 7 g; Protein: 18 g.