I can’t be the only one who dreams of beautiful beets and their vibrant, fingertip- (and countertop-) staining hues, their lovely texture — raw or cooked — only to prepare some and be heartbroken that they taste like dirt to me. I want to like beets — I really do — so here are the recipes I’ll be trying to reach that goal.



Pomegranate-Glazed Baby Beets. Sweet and tangy pomegranate juice coats small roasted beets, giving them punchy flavor. A little extra salt on top seals the deal.



Beef Borscht. Is there a more perfect way to eat beets than in borscht? Earthy without tasting like aforementioned dirt, this warming, red and brothy soup is finished with a touch of cool dill and sour cream to complete the flavor profile.



Beet, Tomato and Coconut Curry. If you’re looking for a totally different way to feature beets, let small ones simmer in a bath of fragrantly spiced coconut milk. Serve up the resulting pink curry with rice and herbs.



Sauteed Beets and Greens Over Polenta. When cooking, don’t forget the greens at the top of the beet. They behave (and taste) similar to other hardy greens such as Swiss chard. So, grate those beets, shred those greens and saute them until tender so that you can pile them over a creamy bowl of polenta.



Baby Beet Tarte Tatin. No matter what, a tarte Tatin is a gorgeous centerpiece to any event. This savory and elegant version will make you feel triumphant when you invert it out of the pan to be sliced and served.



Easy Pickled Beets. Pickling beets can extract some of their earthiness and replace it with briny brightness that complements their crunch. The beets become a beautiful magenta topping wherever you need them: on a slice of griddled toast with a dollop of yogurt, as a topping for tacos or as the final element to a rice bowl.



Raw Beet, Carrot and Apple Salad With Ginger-Lime Dressing. Wintry ingredients make a lively side dish to any of your slow-roasted stews bookmarked for cold days.

