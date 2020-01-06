Overview

Add these roasted orange slices to leaf or grain salads, or a cheeseboard. Serve them alongside game, pork or poultry, or just nibble on them as a snack. They have the chew and sweetness of dried fruit with a slight bitter edge.

Ingredients

1 pound thin-skinned oranges, such as Valencia, scrubbed, stem removed

1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, or more as needed

2 to 3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

Steps

Step 1

Place the oven rack in the middle position and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment.

Quarter the oranges and remove any seeds. Lightly trim any membranes still attached to the central core of the wedges. Slice each wedge crosswise into triangles, no more than 1/8-inch-thick. Place the slices in a bowl and toss with the olive oil and salt.

Step 2

Spill the oranges onto the parchment-lined baking sheet in a single layer. Place the baking sheet in the oven and roast for about 40 minutes, until the slices are soft and beginning to brown at the edges.

Step 3

Carefully grab the long sides of the parchment paper and shake the slices so they fall together into the center of the paper. Return the parchment to the baking sheet. Sprinkle the gathered orange slices with 2 tablespoons vinegar.

Then, fold the raised edges of the parchment together several times to make a pouch, carefully folding and tucking the open ends underneath. Roast for an additional 10 minutes, steaming the slices.

Step 4

Allow the orange slices to cool inside the parchment pouch before tasting them. If the slices remain bitter (they shouldn’t), sprinkle with another tablespoon of vinegar, add a pinch of salt, fold the parchment over again, and place the baking sheet back in the oven to steam for 5 more minutes.

Remove the oranges from the oven. Place the slices in a glass or ceramic container, scraping any accumulated juices over the slices. Cover and let cool completely.

Adapted from Ronna Welch, co-founder of Purple Kale Kitchenworks.

Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 50; Total Fat: 3 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Trans Fat: 0 g; Polyunsaturated Fat: 0 g; Monounsaturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 35 mg; Carbohydrates: 7 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugars: 0 g; Protein: 0 g.