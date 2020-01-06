Overview

Roasted lemons, capers and crushed red pepper flakes are stirred into the sauce of this simple braised chicken, just before finishing in the oven.

Serve with a crisp green salad.

Recipe note: This dish calls for allowing the chicken to rest 30 minutes before cooking. Use this time to prep your vegetables.

Ingredients

2 pounds chicken legs (thigh and drumstick), bone-in, skin-on

Kosher salt

1 1/2 tablespoons canola oil

1 large onion, sliced

5 garlic cloves, sliced

6 large fresh thyme sprigs

1 cup crisp, white wine, such as sauvignon blanc

1/4 cup chopped whole preserved or roasted lemons, chop rind and pulp, discard seeds; see related recipe

1/4 cup roughly chopped capers

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Steps

Step 1

Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. Generously season both sides with salt and let stand at room temperature for at least 30 minutes, and up to 1 hour. When ready to cook, pat each piece dry again.

Step 2

Place a large, ovenproof, heavy-bottom skillet with a lid over high heat. Add the oil and heat until shimmering. Place the chicken, skin side down, in a single layer in the pot. Cook each piece until it turns deep brown, about 10 minutes, then flip the pieces and brown the other side, an additional 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer the pieces to a plate.

Step 3

Remove all but about 2 teaspoons of the fat from the skillet. Add the onion, garlic and thyme. Cook over medium heat until the vegetables begin to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the wine and turn heat to high to bring to a quick simmer.

Step 4

Return the chicken pieces to the skillet, placing them on top of vegetables, skin side up. Pour any juices left on the plate back into the skillet. Reduce the heat to low, cover the skillet and simmer for about 15 minutes.

Flip the chicken pieces and stir the vegetables. Cover and let simmer for another 15 minutes.

Step 5

While the chicken is cooking, place an oven rack in the middle and preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Remove the lid and stir in the roasted lemons, capers and crushed pepper flakes. Turn the chicken pieces skin-side up. Cover the skillet and place it in oven for about 15 minutes.

Step 6

The chicken is ready when the meat easily pulls away from the bone, and the sauce is thick.

Let the chicken rest in the pot for 10 minutes before serving.

Adapted from Ronna Welch, co-founder of Purple Kale Kitchenworks.

Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 610; Total Fat: 42 g; Saturated Fat: 10 g; Trans Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 210 mg; Sodium: 490 mg; Carbohydrates: 11 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 2 g; Protein: 39 g.