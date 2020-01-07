Overview

These striking, ruby-red beets retain their beautiful hue and add crunch and flavor to whatever you are eating. Try tossing them into a winter salad of endive, sliced apples and chopped almonds.

Note: If you don’t have enough liquid to cover the beets in the jar, dissolve 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt in 1 cup of water, and add as needed.

Make Ahead: The beets should be made at least 2 weeks ahead of consumption.

Storage Notes: Store refrigerated in a jar with a lid for up to 2 months. Keeping the beets submerged will help them stay good longer.

Ingredients

1 pound beets, trimmed and scrubbed

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, or more as needed

1 cup water, or more as needed

1 cinnamon stick (or other equivalent seasoning, such as cardamom seeds)

Extra-virgin olive oil, for serving

Freshly cracked black pepper, for serving

Steps

Step 1

Slice the beets into 1/4-inch-thick rounds. If the beets are wider than the jar, cut the slices into half-moons.

Step 2

Dissolve the salt into water at a ratio of 1 1/2 teaspoon salt to 1 cup water — scaling up, if necessary.

Step 3

Pack a wide-mouth jar with half of the beet slices. Add the cinnamon stick, followed by the remaining beet slices to the jar. Pour the salt water over the beets until fully covered. If any of the beets are floating, weigh them down with a heavy stone or water-filled plastic bag.

Step 4

Cover and place in a moderately cool location, about 65 to 70 degrees for about 2 weeks. If using a lid, be sure to “burp” the jar regularly — ideally before it shows any signs of bulging. Due to the high sugar content of beets, they ferment quickly and can cause a mess if excess pressure builds up in the jar. Alternately, use cheesecloth or an airlock fermenting lid, which allows carbon dioxide from the microbes to escape but does not allow outside air to enter. If using cheesecloth, you do not need to cover with a lid.

Step 5

After 2 weeks, taste the beets weekly to determine readiness — a shorter ferment will yield earthy, crunchy beets, whereas more time will make them softer and more warmly spiced. Red beets will retain much of their vibrant color.

Serve, drizzled with mild olive oil and a twist of fresh-cracked black pepper.

Harmon Courage is the author of “Cultured: How Ancient Foods Can Feed Our Microbiome” (Avery/Penguin Random House). Follow her on Twitter at @KHCourage on Instagram at @KatherineCourage or at www.katherinecourage.com.

Recipe by Katherine Harmon Courage. Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Ingredients are too variable for a meaningful nutritional analysis.

