Tear open a pomegranate and you are greeted with hundreds of tiny jewel-like pips — shining and clinging for dear life to the inside of the husk. The tenacious arils’ determination to stay snuggled inside the fruit can be daunting, but it is worth prying them out — even as they ricochet about, staining fingers and counters.

Those little pips are tart, sweet and so delicious when eaten by the handful, juiced or reduced down to a syrupy thick molasses. We gathered seven sweet and savory dishes that make good use of Persephone’s signature fruit — in salads, dips and entrees.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Wild Rice, Mint and Pomegranate Salad, above. This easy salad has a powerfully tart dressing, thanks to a good ¼ cup of syrupy pomegranate molasses, and is complemented by mint and nutty wild rice. Pomegranate arils add fruity pops.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Olive, Pomegranate and Walnut Dip (Zeytoon Parvardeh). This herbaceous dip from northern Iran hits all the right notes with briny green olives, fresh cilantro and mint, fruity pomegranate molasses and arils and rich-nuttiness from walnuts. Serve with warm flatbread.

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Onions Glazed With Pomegranate Molasses. Tiny onions are so charming, especially when they’re cooked down with fragrant cinnamon, ginger and bay leaf, then glazed with pomegranate molasses. Top this delicious prep with pomegranate arils, for fresh flavor, texture and color.



(Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Hibiscus-Pomegranate Punch. This punch is guaranteed to get the party started. Pomegranate juice and a hibiscus-thyme tea make a wonderfully floral-fruity base for gin or vodka (your choice) and a sparkling brut-style wine.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Chestnut Cookies With Pomegranate Glaze. If you’re tired of your usual cookie rotation, this one will break you out of your rut, with its chestnut and spelt flour base, snazzed up by a bright and cheery pink glaze made from pomegranate juice.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Saffron and Pomegranate-Glazed Chicken. Looking for a showstopper centerpiece for a dinner party? This magnificent tart-sweet glaze lifts your standard roast chicken into new territory. Citrusy tangerine and pomegranate molasses lend sour notes while the perfume of saffron and honey will have everyone waiting with bated breath.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

McVities Icebox Mess. This no-bake icebox cake is part of a three-course, no-cook dinner we published last year. McVities are a classic British cookie and are the star of this easy dessert. Our version has a few hearty drizzles of pomegranate molasses in between layers.

(Renee Comet for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Sunrise Granita. Bookmark this lovely treat for your next dinner party. Granitas are an icy treat (often with a touch of alcohol) that flake up soft for a melty hint of sweetness — just perfect at the end of a meal. This version has three layers — icy pomegranate juice, followed by coconut milk and, finally, fresh orange juice, so that each spoonful has a mix of textures, flavors and colors.

