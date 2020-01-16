The best warm drink is undeniably hot chocolate. I mean, no contest. It’s chocolate. It’s hot. It’s cheerful and feels like a treat whether you’re sipping while reading a book or picking some up on the way to work. It’s a good fit at most wintry shindigs, from fancy festivities to casual parties. You can use any kind of milk or not-milk you want. It warms your hands — and your heart.

So, in honor of hot chocolate’s undeniable superiority, here are five twists on everyone’s favorite winter beverage.

Aztec Cocoa, above. Use circular Mexican chocolate blocks as the base flavor of this spiced cocoa. There are three types of heat: spice from an ancho chile, warmth from cinnamon and literal heat. Play around with the amount of ancho you use to get the right tingle of spice.



Extraordinary Hot Chocolate. European style with so much chocolate, drink this one in tiny cups to savor the richness. The sweetened vanilla whipped is not to be left out; you need it to complement the deep chocolate flavor.



Triple Hot Chocolate. This exceedingly rich number knocks it out of the park. Three forms of chocolate — powder, bittersweet and semisweet — create an incredible flavor combination hitting all the rich notes chocolate can give you. Top with marshmallows. If you want to pull out all the stops, you can even make your own.

[RECIPE: Peppermint Marshmallows]



Salted Cardamom Drinking Chocolate. Here’s one for all our lactose intolerant friends out there. The coconut milk base acts as a tropical backdrop for bittersweet chocolate, cardamom and just a bit of salt to finish.



The Scotsman’s Kilty Pleasure. A wintry party might just need this beverage as a closer. Make chocolate-chestnut washed Scotch by roasting chestnuts, then blending and infusing them with melted chocolate and Scotch. Strain the mixture the next day, then add to a milk base (with a little sherry) for a rich and powerful nightcap. Plan ahead to make this one and you’ll be in for a great evening.

