Lunar New Year, an important celebration in Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures, is fast approaching. Called Tet in Vietnam and Seollal in South Korea, these holidays all fall on Jan. 25 this year. Noodles, dumplings and spring rolls can appear on menus across the board.

You might find whole fish as a centerpiece for Chinese New Year, a smorgasbord of welcoming dried and candied fruits for Tet and dduk guk (soup with sliced rice cakes) or jeon (savory pancake) for Seollal. Here are a batch of recipes from our archive to fit the celebration.

Long-Life Noodles, above. From “The Asian Grandmothers Cookbook” comes this simple noodle dish often served on New Year’s and birthdays. Long noodles mean you’ll live a long life — so, slurp up. Linguine will do in a pinch if you can’t get hold of Shanghai noodles. For a meatier noodle dish, try these Stir-Fried Shanghai Noodles.



Black Sesame Dumplings. These elegant and plump little spheres are filled with black sesame paste that imparts a nutty flavor and a striking appearance. They’re slightly sweet. This particular recipe comes from blogger Lisa Lin and her mother, Instagram’s cooking grandma, Lan. It is a New Year’s favorite for their family. This can be quite a process, so get friends and family involved.

Dduk Guk (Korean Rice Cake Soup). According to Maangchi, the Internet’s queen of Korean cooking, rice cake soup is an absolute must for Korean New Year. Soaking your brisket before cooking is a necessary step to get the most flavorful broth. Another soup you need for Korean New Year is Korean Dumpling and Rice Cake Soup (Duk Mandu Guk). Dumplings are a favorite across all Lunar New Years and are extra delicious floating prettily in soup.



Korean Glass Noodle and Vegetable Stir-Fry (Japchae). This vegetable-heavy noodle dish is also popular for New Year’s, or any celebration. With its tasty sauce and crisp veggies, it certainly feels like a party.



Braised Short Ribs With Star Anise and Lemongrass. Cookbook author Andrea Nguyen made this version of bo kho, a southern Vietnamese stew that sometimes appears on Tet menus. It’ll be welcome nourishment on what will probably be a cold day.

