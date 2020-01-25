Winter is here. A certain Big Game approaches. We’re all craving comfort. What does that signify? It’s chili season.

Chili can mean many different things to many different people. You might like ground beef or big chunks of meat. Maybe you love to add beans, or make it completely vegetarian. Make it rich red, or even green.

[How to make your best pot of chili]

It’s all good to us, as long as you enjoy eating it. Here are six recipes from our archives to help you warm your belly and soul.



(Justin Tsucalas for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Pork Chili Verde. This tomato-free recipe from Ellie Krieger combines ground pork with hearty white beans and chewy hominy.



(Justin Tsucalas for The Washington Post; food styling by Nichole Bryant for The Washington Post)

Vegan Chili Verde. Don’t feel left out if you don’t want pork. This recipe from our Plant Powered newsletter can satisfy the craving.

[Get Voraciously’s Plant Powered newsletter and start cooking the way you want to]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Turkey and Butternut Squash Chili. This substantial dish features expected ingredients — ground turkey, beans, tomatoes — with diced butternut squash to lend heft and a subtle sweetness to contrast with the spice.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Bean and Barley Chili. Fans of spicy food will relish the heat in this vegan chili. Pearl barley supplements the two cans of kidney beans, with a cameo by a light Mexican beer.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; tableware from Crate and Barrel)

Tex-Mex Chili. You know it’s a good recipe when it comes from Pati Jinich. Don’t be daunted by the ingredient list, as many of them may already be in your pantry.



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post; styling by Bonnie S. Benwick)

Meats and Foods Chili. If you like your chili simple and streamlined, try this beefy rendition that leaves out the tomatoes and beans.

More from Voraciously:

Hot buffalo chicken dip is the unapologetic and nostalgic dish your party guests deserve

What’s the best jarred salsa for your next party? We tasted and ranked 14 top brands.

This hot-and-sour soup recipe is a cure-all for cold (and have-a-cold) days