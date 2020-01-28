We’re heading into our final week of food resolutions of 2020. You remember what we’re doing, don’t you? Five Food staffers have taken the plunge and dedicated themselves to changing their eating and cooking habits. One is attempting to treat every meal as a chance to connect, nourishing her soul. One is working to make more satisfying breakfasts. One is bringing lunch to work more often, while another deleted food-delivery apps from her phone in an effort to order less takeout. And one has been forgoing meat, not just for his health but for the planet’s, too.

[Better breakfasts, less takeout, more togetherness: Our 2020 food resolutions]

How are they doing? Read on — and follow their progress on Instagram at #eatvoraciously.

Better breakfasts: Reuniting with oatmeal

There are a lot of things you learn when you grow up. Naps are amazing! Stuff is expensive! Brussels sprouts can taste like this?

One of my biggest life lessons: Perfection is overrated. Compare, say, my attitude about my high school report card to the state of my present-day living room — and, well, everything else at the moment. But I am okay with that, because, you know, growth.

So I was pretty Zen about the fact that at some point or another, I would experience a setback on my resolution to make better, more satisfying weekday breakfasts. Intentionally or not, I would — gasp — fail. That moment came on a Friday morning, the end of a typically long work and school week. We woke up before dawn (take a guess why/by whom), and everyone was a little cranky.

We also had a few hours to kill, and desperate for something that would both cheer us up and keep me out of the kitchen, I scooped up my son and hustled him off to the neighborhood bakery. Two scones and a muffin later, enjoyed together around our dining room table, and things were already looking better.

I then had the weekend to regroup. It was time to lean in to my natural inclination for sweeter breakfasts after sticking largely to the brief about focusing on more savory dishes. Multiple readers (thank you!) encouraged me not to totally forsake my go-to oatmeal. Several mentioned baking the morning staple, and one gold-star person actually sent me one of our own recipes: Ellie Krieger’s Morning Glory Baked Oatmeal. I’d heard the raves yet never made it. Here was the nudge I needed.

Bursting with apple, raisins, coconut, carrots and pecans, it was, in fact, glorious. It was sweet but not over the top, thanks to the flavorful ingredients and a restrained glug of maple syrup. I made it one evening and for the next four mornings happily reheated it in the microwave. I am not someone who gets tired of leftovers, especially something like this. Even better, one batch was enough to feed me and my husband for most of the week, meaning my resolution had double the impact.

One more week to go! Can I manage a perfect five for five? I’m going to try. After all, old habits die hard.

— Becky Krystal

Eating with other people: ‘Be with your friends’

There is a saying that “hunger is the best seasoning.” After my third week of eating with people, I think company is the best seasoning.

I’ll bet you’re a little weary from last week. In addition to your personal issues, you were probably challenged by what is happening in America and the world. In times such as these, we need one another. Our humanity, on full display in all of its negative manifestations, is also the thing that can save us.

There is nothing more human than sitting down at a table and eating with others while discussing what we think and feel about the society we’ve created. And hopefully keeping the capacity to laugh. Focusing on informal eating at my home and other’s homes was the best way to process events from the past week while feeling safe.

I spoke with Sally Quinn, a former Washington Post writer and legendary dinner-party host, before we sat down to eat at her house a while ago. She’s known for fabulous parties with boldface names, so we discussed, as she put it, having people over just to “make people happy. Otherwise, what’s the point?”

You don’t need a chef or caterer to make that happen. Quinn recalled a dinner she had for some ambassadors on Super Bowl Sunday. “So instead of having this fancy dinner, I got chili, I had a buffet, and everybody got up and got thirds.” The chili was from Safeway. Quinn sends out invitations to have people over for spaghetti “because that’s the one thing I know how to make. … They know what they’re going to get when they get here, and they know it’s going to be really good.”

This attitude — from someone known for glitzy parties — may be the best way to make eating with other people a habit (which is, after all, the point of resolutions). I went to a few friends’ houses last week for takeout eaten in the kitchen. There is no need to save eating with people for a special recipe or an occasion.

“I’ll make up a reason” to have a party, Quinn said, citing parties she threw for people who got fired or divorced. “The whole point, anyway, is to be with your friends.”

If 2020 Washington can do it, anyone can. “Washington is a community that observes these moments in life that are so important to people,” Quinn said, “and the only way I can think of to do that is to gather people together.”

Gathering together is all we have. It’s always all we have, but we can see that more clearly in challenging times.

— Mary Beth Albright

Lunch money savings: A new routine

I always have grand ambitions for holiday weekends. I’m going to deep-clean the bathroom, repot a few plants, go for a massive bike ride and try a new recipe from my growing list of “ooh, that looks good!” dishes. Maybe go to Bed Bath & Beyond if I have enough time. Inevitably, I get around to one of those things — two if I’m lucky.

I knew I’d be out of town for Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, but I planned to be back Monday afternoon with the whole free evening to cook up a few lunches for the abbreviated week ahead. But by the time I was off the road and back home, I couldn’t muster the energy to go back out for groceries. So dinner was leftover chili verde, and Tuesday was a sandwich and yogurt for lunch day. It could’ve been a go-out-to-lunch day, but I’m on a roll here.

Week 3 of my resolution was less inventive and inspired than the two before it. Instead of trying something new Tuesday, I returned to the comforts of cold sesame noodles and veggies — the same recipe that helped guide me through Week 1. And you know what? They were just as tasty in Round 2. (Nevermind the fact that I found myself packing up the portions at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.)

I’m also finding that two lunch portions can easily stretch over three days when my colleagues are cooking up fantastic food for our photo shoots — and then offering up leftovers for midafternoon snacks. The downside to that equation is that I still haven’t been able to make myself leave the building to get fresh air.

Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, when I realized that I had not stepped foot outside our office during the workday even once this week, I decided I had to do something. So I marched across the street to Franklin Park and did three laps in the fading sunlight. And then, I grabbed one of those Nutella and breadsticks snack pack things from the Union Kitchen downstairs to help me power through the finish line. It was about $2, which brought my total workday food and drink expenditures this month to all of $19. Maybe I’ll figure out what to do with those savings next holiday weekend.

— Matt Brooks

A month without meat: A bacon residue

As we got into Week 3, I faced my first real temptation.

I stopped and picked up a bagel on the way to the office. Nothing special or remotely controversial, just an everything with cream cheese. Toasted, because this isn’t New York and I’m not the mayor.

I got to the office, got a coffee and pulled the bagel out of the bag. Even before I unwrapped it, I could tell it was wrong. Then I looked, and it was a bagel stuffed with bacon, egg and cheese. I rolled my eyes, pulled the bacon off, and considered the #firstworldproblem before me.

Did the fact that bacon had been on sandwich make this “cheating”? I know many vegetarians wouldn’t have eaten it if meat had ever touched it.

Dear reader, I am not that vegetarian. My existential angst lasted less time than it took for me to lift the bagel and get it to my face.

Still, in retrospect, I wondered if this was a borderline transgression that I needed to ’fess up here. So I asked my colleagues. Fellow resolutioneer Matt Brooks asked if I tasted the “essence of bacon” on the sandwich. Which was a fair question and one I was ready for, because while downing it, I was paying attention to whether I tasted it. And I had not.

Then my colleague Jordan Melendrez, who is not given to emotional outbursts, burst out somewhat emotionally, telling me that I definitely had NOT “cheated,” because 10 years ago, ordering the bacon-egg-and-cheese and peeling off the bacon basically WAS the vegetarian offering at a lot of places. Which I thought was a fair point, especially because it completely absolved me.

Not only that, but one of the tenets of my endeavor is to be less wasteful. And pitching the sandwich because it had touched a thing I didn’t order seemed remarkably wasteful.

Other than that, it was a good week.

I rethought one of my grandmother’s signature recipes, eliminating three pounds of ground animal from her stuffed cabbage recipe and replacing it with mushrooms and walnuts. I’m going to talk a little more about that in the wrap-up next week, but spoiler alert: It was an unmitigated success. And I broke out some pickles I made over the summer to add to a killer hummus wrap that let me eat dinner about five minutes after I got home that night.

Oh, there was one other slight temptation. I was at my neighborhood sushi joint and ordered all the vegetarian options. I’m a regular there, and they know I like tuna, so they brought us a tuna appetizer. I thanked them and told them we were going veg tonight, and they understood and took it away.

That one was pretty easy to navigate, though, because I was having dinner with our dear Food editor and Weeknight Vegetarian columnist Joe Yonan. I definitely would’ve had to report on that one.

— Jim Webster

Cut out the takeout: The backup plan works

Three weeks into my no-takeout month, I finally broke out some of the emergency meals I had carefully planned, shopped for and stashed. The delivery urge came on just like it so often does: My husband and I had reservations to try a hot new restaurant, but I wasn’t feeling up to it (cold season, amirite?), so we decided to stay in. Usually, that would mean we’d hit up an app for a last-minute meal replacement — but this was exactly the kind of scenario I had envisioned, and just like Elizabeth Warren, I had a plan for that. I opened the freezer instead of my phone’s home screen, and pulled out some Trader Joe’s tempura chicken and a bag of riced cauliflower stir-fry, to which I added a little chopped spinach (also frozen) for a little extra vegetation.

Twenty minutes later, dinner was on. And it might not have been the fabulous out-on-the-town meal I’d initially thought I’d be enjoying — but it was probably better than the lukewarm pad thai I would otherwise be scooping from a carton.

The next night, we had planned to try another of the emergency meals we had hoarded, so an easy dinner of quesadillas livened up with a jar of corn-and-pepper salsa came to the rescue — and again, didn’t make us feel like we were settling.

It’s funny how things don’t feel like emergencies when you’ve planned for them. Wow, did I just learn a very important lesson about life in an exercise that was just supposed to be about takeout? Chalk up deep insight as one of the benefits of this challenge — along with the money we saved.

— Emily Heil

More from Voraciously:

5 food resolutions, Week 1

5 food resolutions, Week 2