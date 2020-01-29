Overview

Have you seen the documentary series “Chef’s Table”? There’s an episode that instantly becomes a dinner table conversation topic after you watch it.

It’s the one about fire.

The episode starts with a shot of grotesquely large skewers sizzling over a blazing fire. And as the story unfolds, Argentine chef Francis Mallmann transforms anything he can get his hands on to a blackened crisp. Whether large chunks of bread or delicate fish wrapped in clay, Mallman uses fire to bring out charred beauty in everything he touches. By the end of the episode, it’s all you can do not to dig a hole in your backyard and dump in smoldering coals and a truckload of veggies just to see what happens.

Fire transforms. It changes raw ingredients into something innately more satisfying. Humans have been cooking over flames for ages — it’s no wonder mouths start to water at the sight of grill marks.

In this recipe, we’re using fire (indoor fire, but fire nonetheless!) to take a humble ingredient and transform it into a plant-forward meal fit for a full table.

One quick way to add a fire-y tinge to your peppers: Broil them. These crowd-pleasing peppers are broiled; then stuffed with a hearty filling of whole-grain bulgur wheat, beans, kale and stretchy Muenster cheese; then roasted. Fennel seed evokes Italian sausage, and the filling is dolloped with harissa, a vibrant red North African chile pepper paste.

Make Ahead: The finished recipe can be refrigerated overnight; the flavor is even better the second day. Reheat at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes, until the peppers are heated through.

Where to Buy: Jarred harissa can be found in the international aisle or near the condiments; you can also find it online. This recipe calls for mild harissa: use regular harissa if you prefer a kick; also see related recipe (listed below). Bulgur wheat varies in cook time based on the type of wheat and the way it was processed. If the package is labeled, choose a medium grind. Check the package directions for cooking and pick one that cooks in 15 minutes.

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups bulgur wheat (see headnote)

1 1/4 cups boiling water

4 large red or yellow bell peppers with stems, cut in half from top to bottom (seeded, ribs removed)

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium shallot, thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon fennel seed

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried thyme

One 15-ounce can low-sodium Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup packed chopped Tuscan kale (from about 2 large leaves)

5 ounces Muenster cheese, cut into 1/4-inch cubes (1 cup)

1/4 cup chopped, unsalted roasted pistachios, for garnish

1/2 cup mild harissa, for garnish (jarred; see headnote and related recipe)

Steps

Step 1

Start by prepping the bulgur: Place it in a heatproof bowl and pour the boiling water over it. Allow to it to stand for about 15 minutes, until the water is absorbed and the bulgur is tender. If it’s not tender by that point, continue to let it stand until all water is absorbed.

Step 2

Next, you’ll broil the peppers before stuffing them. Position an oven rack 4 to 6 inches from the broiler element, and preheat the broiler to high. Place the peppers on baking sheet, cut sides down, and broil them for 5 minutes. Flip the peppers, then broil for 5 to 7 minutes more, until they are just starting to blacken.

Step 3

Remove the baking sheet from the broiler and drain any excess liquid from the peppers (you’ll see they’ve shred quite a bit of water). Sprinkle each pepper lightly with salt and black pepper. Reduce the oven temperature to 450 degrees.

Step 4

Once the bulgur is done, finish the filling: Heat the oil until shimmering in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic, shallot, fennel seed, cumin and thyme. Cook for 2 minutes until fragrant. Stir in the bulgur, beans, kale, the 3/4 teaspoon of salt and a pinch of black pepper; cook until the kale has wilted, about 1 minute. Add the cheese cubes, stirring until they are just melted. Remove from the heat, taste and season with a few pinches of salt, as needed.

Step 5

Divide the bulgur filling among the charred peppers; mounding it is okay. Cover the baking sheet loosely with aluminum foil. Roast for 15 minutes, until the peppers are easily pierced with a fork.

Step 6

Top each stuffed pepper half with pistachios, then dollop with harissa (take a taste of the harissa before dolloping to assess the spice level!). Serve warm.

From Sonja Overhiser and Alex Overhiser of ACoupleCooks.com.

Tested by Sonja Overhiser and Alex Overhiser; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 530; Total Fat: 16 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Cholesterol: 35 mg; Sodium: 710 mg; Carbohydrates: 77 g; Dietary Fiber: 14 g; Sugars: 6 g; Protein: 25 g.