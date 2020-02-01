I’ve been to many game-day parties and tailgates, and there’s definitely a tendency for the crowd to divide into two categories of people: Those who, at least once the games starts, can’t pull themselves away and those who would rather eat and socialize. Both are fine by me. But if you want a surefire way to get everyone’s attention, just pull a hot, homemade dip out of the oven and watch what happens.

[What’s the best jarred salsa for your next party? We tasted and ranked 14 top brands.]

These enticing dishes are the MVPs of your party spread. Not only are they delicious, but they have the power to make everyone pause (take a timeout?) and gather in the same spot. If that’s the kind of magic you’re after, take a look at these options from our archives.

Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip, above. Frozen artichoke hearts and frozen spinach help make this party staple from Ellie Krieger a cinch to prepare. It’s also less caloric than your typical recipe, thanks to a reduced amount of cheese and the use of Greek yogurt instead of sour cream, but you wouldn’t know based on the flavor and texture.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Hot Buffalo Chicken Dip. There’s a reason so many game-day gatherings feature the recipe you find on the back of the Frank’s RedHot bottle. I made a few small tweaks, while leaving intact its alluring mix of salty, cheesy, spicy and creamy.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Warm Crab and Spinach Dip. That Ellie does it again! Your friends will ooh and aah over this luxurious dip, which is heavy on the crab with a restrained dose of cream cheese and Parmigiano-Reggiano.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Warm Chipotle Black Bean Dip. Here’s a pantry-friendly option that stars a humble can of black beans. Think refried beans, but dressed up for a night on the town.

[Six pantry-friendly dinners that will save you time and money]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Cheesy Lemon-Rosemary Artichoke Dip. I’ll turn this over to my colleague Maura Judkis, who wrote about the source of this recipe, Antoni Porowski of “Queer Eye.” “It doesn’t take long to realize: Antoni Porowski is cheese dip. He’s decadent but unfussy, he’s comforting, he’s nostalgic, and he’s easygoing but intense under the surface, once you dig in there with a little piece of endive and scrape out all of those soft, gooey bits.”

[Antoni Porowski is more than ‘Queer Eye’s’ avocado hunk. With his new cookbook, he’s ready to prove it.]



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Bacon and Caramelized Shallot Dip. Do you need me to say anything other than the recipe title? Okay, fine. It’s outrageous.

