Overview

These fudgy, gluten-free treats use adzuki (a.k.a. azuki) beans, beloved across Asia for their versatility in red bean paste and other sweets, to make a riff on the black-bean brownies of yore. They also employ aquafaba, the liquid from a can of chickpeas, which can substitute for eggs in vegan baking; and rose water, which takes them from everyday-American-take-to-work good to special-occasion-Middle-Eastern great.

[Read the story: Beans are good for the planet, for you and for your dinner table. Here’s how to cook them right.]

Storage Notes: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Where to Buy: Food-grade rose petals and rose water can be found at Middle Eastern markets or online.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons (45 grams) vegan or dairy butter or coconut oil, melted, plus more for greasing the muffin tin

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon (50 grams) chickpea flour, plus more for dusting

One (15-ounce/425-gram) can no-salt-added adzuki beans, drained and rinsed

3/4 cup (70 grams) Dutch-process cocoa powder

2/3 cup (133 grams) granulated sugar

2/3 cup (160 milliliters) aquafaba (the liquid from a shaken can of no-salt-added chickpeas)

1 tablespoon rose water

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons dairy-free or traditional semisweet chocolate chips (optional)

2 tablespoons chopped walnuts or pistachios (optional)

2 teaspoons crushed dried rose petals, preferably organic (optional)

Steps

Step 1

Position the rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Lightly grease one 6-muffin (jumbo) tin. Dust with chickpea flour and tap out the excess.

Step 2

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the butter, chickpea flour, adzuki beans, cocoa powder, sugar, aquafaba, rose water, baking powder, vanilla and salt and process until very smooth, 2 to 3 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.

Step 3

Divide the batter evenly among the prepared muffin cups and smooth the tops with a spoon. If using, sprinkle on the chocolate chips, nuts and/or rose petals.

Step 4

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the tops are dry and the edges start to pull away from the sides of the muffin pan. Remove from the oven and let cool for 30 minutes before using a fork to remove the brownies from the pan. They are meant to be very fudgy inside, so don’t worry if they seem too moist.

Adapted from “Cool Beans” by Joe Yonan (Ten Speed Press, 2020).

Tested by Joe Yonan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

NOTE: Nutritional analysis is based on 12 servings.

More Weeknight Vegetarian bean recipes from Voraciously:

Lentil-Mushroom Farmer’s Pie With Turmeric Cauliflower Mash

Orecchiette With Borlotti Beans, Bitter Greens and Lemony Bread Crumbs

Nutrition

Calories: 140; Total Fat: 4 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 150 mg; Carbohydrates: 22 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugars: 12 g; Protein: 4 g.