Have you ever looked at your grocery bill and winced? It’s okay. We’ve all been there.

For the weeks when you must cut your costs back — and maybe also your cooking time — we’ve got the answer. Scroll on for some budget-friendly meals to add to your roster.

Jollof Rice With Black-Eyed Peas, above. This version of jollof rice has you spoon the vegetables over the rice instead of cooking the rice in a mix of tomatoes and veggies (though you should try it that way, too). With simple pantry staples such as canned beans and tomatoes, this recipe delivers tons of flavor with a low price tag.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Cuban Beans and Rice (Moros y Cristianos). Here’s another beans-and-rice combo that will go a long way. A little bit of bacon alongside plenty of herbs makes for a simple plate you’ll always be pleased to eat.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Cheesy Pasta with Bacon and Kale (Pasta Alla Gricia). How could we ever say no to a simple pasta supper? Especially one with cheese, bacon and kale!



(Justin Tsucalas for The Washington Post; food styling by Nichole Bryant for The Washington Post)

Chili Lime Black Bean Tacos. From our Plant Powered newsletter series, we bring you this excellent weeknight taco recipe (for Taco Tuesday, of course). Twenty minutes transforms canned beans into a delectable dinner.

(Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Spanish Eggs and Potatoes. Tortilla española, an iconic eggy breakfast, is certainly delicious, but nowhere near as fast as this Dinner in Minutes version. This wallet-friendly dish clocks in as a 30-minute masterpiece.

