Overview

Among the selling points for these noodles as a brown-bag lunch: They’re at their best when served cold, they keep well, and, depending on how many vegetables you mix in, they can serve as either a hearty meal or a light snack.

The sauce is the key. It combines several pantry staples to create a nutty, bright, creamy, spicy coating for noodles and thinly sliced carrot, cucumber, bell pepper and scallions — or whatever other veggies you have in the fridge.

Many sesame noodle recipes call for fresh or frozen Chinese egg noodles and sesame paste. This adaptation substitutes in a couple pantry staples: dried udon noodles and tahini.

If you would like to bulk the recipe up, add boneless, skinless chicken breast that has been poached and shredded, or add cubed pan-fried tofu.

Adjust the heat to your liking by adding or subtracting some of the chili-garlic sauce.

Recipe note: Be sure to quickly rinse the noodles after cooking and then toss them with a splash of sesame oil to keep them from clumping together before you add the sauce and vegetables.

The assembled dish can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Ingredients

Kosher salt

1 pound dried udon noodles (may substitute Chinese egg noodles or whole-wheat linguine)

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons tahini

1 tablespoon smooth peanut butter

3 1/2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon peeled fresh ginger root, finely grated

2 to 3 teaspoons chili garlic sauce

1 large carrot, scrubbed well and cut into 2-inch long matchsticks

1/2 English cucumber, seeded and cut into 2-inch long matchsticks

1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and cut into thin 2-inch-long strips

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup chopped roasted unsalted peanuts (or 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds)

Steps

Step 1

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the noodles and cook for 8 minutes, or until just tender. Drain the noodles, rinse with cold water, drain again and transfer to a large bowl. Add 1 teaspoon of the sesame oil and toss to coat.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons sesame oil, the rice vinegar, tahini, peanut butter, soy sauce, sugar, ginger and chili-garlic sauce.

Step 3

Pour the sauce over the noodles and toss to coat. Add the carrot, cucumber and bell pepper and toss to mix it together.

Step 4

Sprinkle the scallions and peanuts (or toasted sesame seeds) on top before serving.

Based on a recipe from the New York Times.

Tested by Matt Brooks; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 410; Total Fat: 14 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 370 mg; Carbohydrates: 63 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 4 g; Protein: 10 g.