Overview

Frittata — that ultimate throw-together staple — gets even easier to make when you assemble it on a quarter sheet pan. Use whatever fillings you like — the ingredients here are just a suggestion. Roast any ingredients that need a little extra cooking time before the eggs are added. If all your ingredients have already been cooked or don’t need to be cooked, you can skip the initial bake time.

You can definitely eat the frittata as is, but we especially enjoyed it tucked into an English muffin or biscuit, or served on top of some good toast.

Recipe note: The baked frittata can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Reheat leftovers in the microwave.

Ingredients

8 large eggs

1 cup whole or low-fat milk

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Olive oil

1/4 medium onion, cut into 1/4-inch slices

6 cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 jarred roasted red pepper, patted dry and thinly sliced

Handful baby spinach

2 ounces brie or other soft ripened cheese, cut into 1/8-inch-thick squares

Steps

Step 1

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees. Whisk together the eggs and milk in a mixing bowl. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Brush a quarter sheet pan — or any shallow metal or ceramic 9-by-13-inch pan — with olive oil, line with parchment (leave enough overhang to help lift the frittata out later) and brush the paper with more oil. Scatter the onions and tomatoes evenly over the pan and season with salt. Bake (middle rack) for 15 minutes, until the onions have softened and darkened at the tips and the tomatoes have softened and started to collapse. Depending on what vegetables you use, you may need to reduce or increase the time.

Step 3

Pour the egg mixture over the roasted vegetables and scatter the roasted red pepper, spinach and brie over the surface. Bake for 20 minutes, until the eggs are just set and golden in spots. Lift the frittata out of the pan and onto a wire rack. Let cool slightly, cut into pieces and serve, or transfer to the refrigerator to store.

Nutrition

Calories: 150; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 300 mg; Sodium: 210 mg; Carbohydrates: 5 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 0 g; Protein: 12 g.