Salmon is a dinner MVP. It’s widely available, stores well in the freezer and can be cooked in a flash. The fish also lends itself to a wide variety of flavors and preparations.

If you’re looking to expand your repertoire of recipes for this versatile, healthful staple, have a gander at these options from our archives:

Roasted Salmon and Broccoli With Ginger-Soy Marinade, above. This recipe comes from one of our favorite cookbook authors, Molly Stevens, who also happened to write one of our favorite cookbooks of 2019, “All About Dinner: Simple Meals, Expert Advice.” You’ll appreciate the all-in-one sheet pan approach, which also makes use of the broccoli florets and stems.

Brown Sugar and Chili-Rubbed Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner. While you’ve got that sheet pan out, let me remind you of this 30-minute meal. It’s the ideal mix of speedy, easy and tasty, not to mention a nice balance of protein, starch and vegetables.

Smoked Salmon Frittata. If you need a luxurious-looking and -tasting main for your next brunch gathering, look no further. You can make this in a well-seasoned cast-iron skillet or a nonstick skillet.

Honey-Mustard Glazed Salmon With Endive and Green Apple Salad. Meet one of our most popular recipes of 2019. Ellie Krieger offers another way to put that sheet pan to work, roasting and then briefly broiling the salmon.

Salmon With Cheesy Fonio Grits. We can hardly think of a better way to get to know fonio, the humble grain from West Africa that one chef is working very hard to promote.

Broiled Salmon With Mint Relish. One of the best ways to guarantee fast, flavorful and perfectly cooked salmon? Use the broiler. The simply seasoned fish gets paired with a bright, citrus-packed relish.

Salmon BLTs. Fans of tall, Dagwood-like sandwiches will eagerly dig into this riff on the diner classic. Thin fillets help make the stack more manageable, but it’s still an impressive creation to behold.



Salmon With Sriracha and Lime. We love the idea of a six-ingredient supper, especially when most of them are pantry or refrigerator staples. The bright and zesty sauce contrasts well with the salmon.

