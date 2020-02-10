Got a date for Valentine’s day? Whether you do or don’t, you should go grab a bag or box of dates at the store and snack on the dried fruit as a fudgy, sweet floral delight.

The small fruit, which grows from date palms, is native to the Middle East, where they feature heavily in the cuisine. They’re deliciously sugary. They’re great for dessert, but they’ll also pull their weight in savory dishes, where they impart a nuanced sweetness.

[The right recipe for Valentine’s Day — whether you love it or love it not]

Whether you like them in a brownie, in a smoothie, gussying up your rice or simply as an easy snack, we think these recipes from our archives are sure to hit the mark on Feb. 14 or any day.

Moroccan Ratatouille With Dates, above. If the romantic soundtrack of Disney Pixar’s “Ratatouille” can’t make you fall in love, maybe this spiced riff off the movie’s titular dish will. It’s a veggie-packed, tomato-bright dish that is as cozy and warm as a hug.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Chopped Winter Greens Salad With Pears and Date Dressing. You’ve got your honey, your maple syrup, but have you tried silan? Silan, also known as date syrup, can lend a floral touch of sweetness that sure comes in handy in this salad of bitter greens. Need other ways to use up a bottle of silan? Make sticky Roast Chicken in Pomegranate and Date Molasses, a magnificent Date, Walnut, Silan and Sesame Challah or a showstopper Tahini Salted Caramel Tart.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Stuffed Dates. Pop out the seed and stuff dates with cheese and nuts for a great party snack. For these, we went with blue cheese and pecans, with just a hint of balsamic.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Marie Ostrosky for The Washington Post)

Naturally Sweet Banana Bread. No processed sugar? No problem — dates provide all the sweetness you could ever need in this simple banana bread. They also impart a lovely caramel note to the quick bread.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Date and Toffee Puddings. If you’ve never had a sticky toffee pudding, let this recipe be your introduction. You can make these little cakes in muffin tins. Serve them with a drizzle toffee sauce and, for a truly indulgent treat, a scoop of ice cream.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Date-Coconut Energy Balls. On the opposite end of the treat spectrum are these little energy balls. They make a sweet and delicious dessert and also are a good pick-me-up for that late-afternoon slump. Sunflower seeds sub in for nuts, making them suitable for your little one’s snack time.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Whole-Wheat Date Bars. Dates are all the sugar you need in these cookies. Or are they snack bars? Either way, they’re made with whole wheat. Aromatic spices like cinnamon and anise round out the flavor of these tasty morsels.



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Persian Date Cake (Ranginak). This lovely Persian cake is a no-bake marvel. Dates stuffed with walnuts form the base — then, pour a sweet roux over top, and let the whole confection set for an hour or two before you dig in.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Olive Oil Quick Bread With Pancetta, Dates and Goat Cheese. Quick bread with powerful, harmonious flavors like olive oil, pancetta, dates and goat cheese makes for an excellent party snack or even a breakfast with an egg fried on the side.

More from Voraciously:

Make a better brown-bag lunch with these saucy tahini noodles

The secret to these ultra-fudgy rose brownies: Red beans

5 recipes that are easy on your wallet — and schedule