I love nuts. I could easily come up with my own completely arbitrary, biased categories, too. Favorite: Hazelnuts. Prettiest: Pistachios. Snackiest: Peanuts. Most versatile? That, I’d have to award to almonds.

Almonds make themselves right at home in sweet or savory dishes. They come in a variety of forms, too — sliced, slivered, whole (skins on), whole (skins off), shells on. And that doesn’t even include almond meal or flour, which I’ll maybe save for another roundup. For now, have a look at these recipes from our archives that highlight this beautiful nut, and can help you use up all those partial bags you may have hanging around your pantry.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Sicilian Green Bean Salad With Herbs and Toasted Almonds. Don’t just relegate cool-weather green beans to that Thanksgiving casserole (which is even better when made from scratch, of course). This crisp salad, with a punchy roasted red pepper dressing, will brighten wintry days. It can even be made ahead if you hold off adding the almonds on top.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Almond Biscotti (Cantucci di Prato). A cup of whole almonds and some almond extract make this classic Italian treat especially nutty. If you’re a fan of big-batch baking, know you’ll get more than three dozen biscotti out of one kitchen session.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Rice and Almond Pudding. Rice pudding gets a surprise addition of crunch in the form of chopped almonds. And, if you find the whole almond tucked into your portion, count on some good fortune coming your way.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Romesco Sauce. You’ll want to serve this versatile sauce with, or on, just about everything. Bright, zesty and a little smoky, the Spanish staple is great with meat, vegetables and bread.

[6 spectacular sauce recipes to improve almost any meal]



(Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Blackened Broccolini and Bittersweet Almonds on Toast. You don’t skimp on the sliced almonds in this simple but satisfying meal from “Midnight Chicken (& Other Recipes Worth Living For),” one of our favorite cookbooks of 2019.

[Can cooking serve as a balm for depression? For one British author, it saved her life.]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Warm Potato and Almond Soup. We know it’s definitely not the time for fresh tomato gazpacho. Before those sunnier days come, you’ll enjoy this spinoff of white almond gazpacho that includes potatoes for an extra dose of hearty comfort.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Chicken With Smoked Paprika and Almonds. Here’s a 25-minute meal that channels the flavors of romesco and converts them into a one-pan stir-fry.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Almond-Crusted Scallops. Whether you want a quick weeknight dinner or an elegant weekend dish for two, this Middle Eastern-inspired dish fits the bill.

More from Voraciously:

Fondue may feel retro, but sharing a pot of hot, melted cheese is timeless

This naturally sweetened banana bread stars one surprise ingredient: dates

Help dinner go swimmingly with these 8 salmon recipes