In New Orleans, Carnival season is in full swing with street parades and parties all culminating next week with Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday. New Orleans is known for its food, so if you can’t be there for the fun, why not channel the city’s culinary spirit by digging into this batch of dishes that we pulled from our archives?

Gumbo z’Herbes, above. Yes, this recipe takes a bit of time. Nothing is too taxing, and a decent portion of the cooking is hands-off, but washing, trimming and cutting the greens requires effort. Keep in mind that the greens can be prepared in advance, and you can also refrigerate or freeze the finished gumbo, which is inspired by legendary New Orleans chef and restaurateur Leah Chase.

Dooky Chase’s Praline Pudding With Praline Liqueur Sauce. Leah Chase, who was the chef and proprietor of the famous restaurant Dooky Chase’s before her death in 2019, is also the source of this outrageous dessert. It’s rich and boozy, so plan to serve a crowd — and a very happy crowd it will be.

New Orleans King Cake. This is perhaps the most iconic food of Mardi Gras. Post Recipes Editor Ann Maloney shares her take on the signature baked good, with a lightly sweet brioche dough and tangy glaze. It’s a recipe even king cake novices can accomplish.



Shrimp Étouffée. Can you tell Maloney hails from the Big Easy? Here, she offers a weeknight-friendly take on the Cajun and Creole classic.



Chicken, Sausage and Shrimp Jambalaya. Maloney serves up another dish that ticks all the boxes: Easy, one-pot, big-batch and delicious. It’s the kind of meal that feeds your friends well but also allows you to get out of the kitchen during the party.



Creole Pecan Praline Bars. If you know and love pralines, another New Orleans standard, you’ll be a fan of this riff shared by cookbook author and baking authority Maida Heatter. They may also remind you of pecan pie, and that’s not a bad thing, either.

Brennan’s Caribbean Milk Punch. Whether you serve this for brunch or dessert, know that you’ll be drinking like the patrons at the swanky, long-standing Brennan’s restaurant in New Orleans.



Red Beans and Rice. Kidney beans are paired with sausage in this rendition of another classic. Canned beans speed up the prep, making this a good choice for a weeknight supper. Leftovers will keep well in the refrigerator.

