During Lent, which begins Ash Wednesday and runs until Easter on April 12, some people give up eating meat on Fridays. Others may drop it for the full season, making this an excellent time of year to let seafood be the star on your plate.

Need a bit of inspiration? Here are seven seafood-focused recipes — one for each Friday of Lent. Let us know if you try any of these or if you have any seafood-friendly dishes that are your go-to dishes this time of year.

Fish with Coconut-Ginger Sauce, above. Step out of your sheet-pan salmon rut by whipping up a lovely coconut-ginger sauce to go with lightly fried tilapia. Top it with a sauteed mix of bell peppers for a pop of color.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Roasted Fish With Potatoes and Green Beans in Pesto Broth. If we want to talk about simple elegance, we’ve got to talk about this roasted fish. Resting in a pesto-speckled broth, the seafood gets paired with creamy Yukon Gold potatoes and split green beans, rounding out a full, healthful plate.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Smoked Salmon Fritatta. Have you had hot smoked salmon? Unlike cold smoked salmon, the stuff you’re used to gently draping atop a bagel, hot smoked salmon flakes like your usual cooked salmon. It’s right at home in this frittata, where it lends its smoky notes to a hearty breakfast.

[Help dinner go swimmingly with these 8 salmon recipes]



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post).

Tuna Steaks With Lemon-Caper Sauce Over Arugula. Seared tuna atop a bed of greens is a classic for a reason: It works. Leave it quite rare to really enjoy the flavor of the fish against the briny, citrusy sauce.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Pan-Seared White Fish With Tomato Curry. Whip together a richly spiced tomato sauce for quickly seared and oven-finished white fish (we liked halibut). In no time at all, dinner’s on the table.

[5 light and speedy fish recipes for busy weeknights]



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Soft-Boiled Eggs With Anchovy Toasts. Those assertive little salty fish get mellowed out with butter and rich egg yolks. Have for breakfast for a light dinner.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Fish and Almost Chips. This health-ified riff on fish and chips was gobbled up fast in our Food Lab, and we suspect the same will happen at your dinner table.

