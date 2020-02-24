Overview

Everything you love about granola — and more — gets thrown into this “kitchen sink” cookie from Brother Andrew Corriente, the Washington-based friar who won the most recent season of “The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition.” It is basically an amped-up oatmeal cookie, with tons of add-ins, held together by a minimal amount of batter. It is one of the treats Corriente’s fellow friars at Capuchin College request the most.

Recipe notes: This recipe doubles easily. If you prefer larger cookies, you can portion the dough in 1/4-cup scoops instead, adjusting baking time as needed.

The cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week or frozen for several months.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups (143 grams) old-fashioned rolled oats

1 cup (110 grams) pecans

8 tablespoons (1 stick/113 grams) unsalted butter, at cool room temperature (your finger should leave an imprint but not break the butter)

1/2 cup (100 grams) packed light brown sugar

1/4 cup (55 grams) granulated sugar

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon unsulphured blackstrap molasses

3/4 cup (170 grams) good-quality white chocolate chips (may substitute chopped white chocolate)

3/4 cup (107 grams) all-purpose flour

3/4 cup (100 grams) dried cranberries

3/4 cup (70 grams) shredded sweetened coconut

Steps

Step 1

Position the baking racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees.

Toast the oats and pecans in the oven on two rimmed baking sheets, about 10 minutes each, until both are very fragrant. Transfer the oats to a bowl to cool; transfer the nuts to a bowl to cool, then roughly chop.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Step 2

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, baking soda, salt and allspice on medium speed for 2 to 3 minutes until fluffy and thoroughly combined. Scrape the sides of the bowl.

Step 3

In a small bowl or liquid measuring cup, whisk together the egg, vanilla extract and molasses. With the mixer running on medium, slowly pour in the egg mixture and beat until combined. Scrape the sides of the bowl. Mix on medium speed again for 30 seconds to ensure the mixture is uniform.

Add the white chocolate chips, oats, pecans, flour, dried cranberries and coconut and mix on low until just combined (with no visible bits of flour remaining).

Step 4

Line the two large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Use a tablespoon or No. 30 disher/ice cream scoop to portion 2 tablespoons of dough per cookie and place on the lined baking sheets. Bake for about 15 minutes, rotating the sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through, until the edges are browned, the center still very soft and the tops dry.

Step 5

Using a flat spatula or the bottom of a mug, flatten the cookies (a little for chubby ones or a lot for thinner ones) and let them rest for 5 minutes on the baking sheets. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack to finish cooling, or serve warm.

Adapted from Brother Andrew Corriente, inspired by a recipe from Golden Barrel.

Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 180; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 15 mg; Sodium: 50 mg; Carbohydrates: 22 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 13 g; Protein: 2 g.