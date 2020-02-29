The most exciting thing about getting a new refrigerator at home last year was — well, it was having a refrigerator that actually kept food cold. The second most exciting thing was getting a refrigerator with a generous, smartly designed freezer. In fact, when I was down to two options and had to choose between one with more fridge space and less freezer space and another with less fridge space and more freezer space, I went with the freezer. Good move.

[What should you keep in your freezer? Rachael Ray, Christopher Kimball and more experts weigh in]

Since then, I have made a concerted effort to stock my freezer with foods that will answer that pressing question, “What’s for dinner?” I like to have a combination of fully cooked, ready-to-eat meals (breakfast burritos, meatballs) and elements (kale pesto, black beans, tomato sauce) that can be used to quickly throw together a more improvised dish.

If you, too, want to get a jump on improving your cold storage, here are some recipes from our archives:



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky; for The Washington Post)

Mango-Cranberry Chicken. This bright and fruity curry (also seen above) is quick and simple to assemble. Package fully cooked portions in the size of your choice, ideally along with some cooked rice, in airtight containers or zip-top bags for a ready-made meal.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Mushroom Walnut ‘Meatballs.’ If you’ve been looking for a meat-free meatball that is flavorful, tender and sturdy enough to not fall apart, here’s your answer. They also happen to be gluten-free. Freeze a batch for using later on top of spaghetti or in a sub, with a nice tomato sauce, of course.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Stuffed Beef Burgers. Surprise: These burgers are filled with bacon, chipotle, cheese and pepperoni. One assembly session will get you nine burgers, which can be frozen, defrosted overnight and then cooked on your outdoor grill or indoor grill pan.

[How to use a grill pan]



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

BGR Veggie Burgers. Burger inclinations lean meatless? No problem. You’ll appreciate having a dozen of these savory beauties in the freezer.

[5 recipes that will help change your mind about veggie burgers]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Crispy Herbed Falafel. Here’s a recipe that will seriously improve your freezer game. Take an afternoon to fry with this recipe from expert Einat Admony of the chain Taim. Goodbye, mediocre store-bought falafel!

[Taim brings falafel nirvana from New York to Georgetown]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Neapolitan-Style Pizza Dough. Pizza dough freezes extraordinarily well. Granted, it’s not the kind of thing you pull out for immediate gratification, but if you’re hankering for a pie and don’t want to do all the work at once, this is the ticket. Defrost the dough overnight in the fridge and then let it spend about two hours on the counter for its second rise.

[The ultimate homemade pizza, delivered]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Fresh Tomato Sauce. Hang onto this recipe for later in the year when the market is overflowing with tomatoes. I have a jar in my freezer right now from the summer bounty, and you’ll appreciate it, too, when you plan ahead.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; tableware from Crate and Barrel)

Official Brunswick Stew. Stews are typically a safe bet for freezer storage, and this is a classic you’ll particularly like having on hand for chilly evenings. The recipe makes a generous five quarts, so you can eat some now and stash the rest.

More from Voraciously:

The best of oatmeal cookies and granola come together in these chewy, nutty, chocolaty treats

If you can’t go to New Orleans, here’s how to eat like you’re there

Get your almond joy on with these 8 sweet and savory recipes