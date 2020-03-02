In a Judy Moody novel I read as a kid, tuna is referred to only as an item of derision. I’d never had any tuna at that point, but the connection was made: Tuna simply must be terrible.

I eventually caught on to seared tuna and sushi, washing away some of the childhood suspicion, though I’d still never actually tried the tinned stuff. All that changed when I had a Tunisian Fricasses right here in our own Food Lab: It was a perfect sandwich.

Life forever changed. I actually crave the canned stuff, the good-quality tuna packed in olive oil to preserve richness and flavor.

I know others out there also believe the tinned tuna slander, so we rounded up our favorite recipes featuring it, so you can face your fears and embrace the canned stuff.

Lemon-Dressed Farro, Tuna and Chickpea Salad, above. The ideal packed lunch: hearty grain, flavorful protein and a bright, acidic dressing. Think of Portugal with the pairing of tuna and chickpeas, and chow down.



Tunisian Fricasses. Lightly crisped but still squishy potato bread, good-quality tuna, spicy harissa, an egg and briny olives. I’ve eaten this for breakfast, for lunch, for dinner and it still hasn’t gotten old with its variety of textures and complementary flavors. There’s also a more traditional salad version of this.



Mediterranean Salad Bowl With Tuna. The key here is picking out best-quality tuna — not the stuff packed in water! The oil from the jar gets added to the dressing in this hearty and crisp salad.



Tangy Tuna With Spicy Sauce. Brighten up a tin of tuna with a kick from Sriracha and plenty of veggie toppings such as zingy pickled red onion. This no-cook recipe (okay, you need to warm up some pita, but is that really cooking?) proves canned tuna can shine.



Crispy Sweet Potatoes With Tuna-Anchovy Mayonnaise. Crispy smashed sweet potatoes get a mix of powerful, umami-rich anchovies and good-quality oil-packed tuna in a creamy mayonnaise.

