Glossy, enticingly golden, amber or deep-brown, caramel can pull a dish in different directions. When cooked blonde, expect buttery sweetness; a little more time over the heat brings out a nuanced nuttiness; just a bit further and here comes that touch of bitterness that imparts a satisfyingly deep and rich balance.

New to making caramel? Start by reading Martha Holmberg’s explainer on caramel and her recipe for salted caramel sauce (as well as her spinoff caramel recipes).

[RECIPE: Go-To Salted Caramel Sauce]

Then, think about how you want to use it. Caramel lends itself well to cookies, cakes, tarts — you name it. We rounded up some of our favorite ways to enjoy it. We also found savory recipes where caramel features, because, yes, you can bring a little sweetness to dinner.

Crisp Oat Caramel Cookies. Think Florentine. Think tuile. These lacy cookies are melt-in-your-mouth delicate and so crisp that you can’t help breaking off little shards for just one more bite. They spread a lot in the oven, so when the instructions say to keep teaspoon-size blobs 3 inches apart, pay attention.



Bourbon Caramel Cozy. During these last of chilly nights, tuck in with a cozy caramel-based cocktail. This warm drink has a touch of chipotle pepper to make it hot in more than one way.



Tahini Salted Caramel Tart. Tahini’s nutty bitterness complements salted caramel. Although this recipe may seem daunting, each element of the dessert is actually not difficult. Besides, this tart will prove to all that you are indeed a kitchen wizard.



Poured Caramel Cake. Step one: Make a sheet cake. Step two: Pour a glossy coat of caramel over top. It’s that easy. And that good!



Dorie Greenspan’s Caramel-Honey Popcorn. The buttery coating for this popcorn pulls together several complementary flavors. First, honey for a floral note. Then, cinnamon for warmth. Last, chipotle powder for a bit of tingle. It’s a crunchy snack that packs delicious oomph in one bite.



Roasted Orange Salty Caramel Tofu. Yes, caramel can be savory. Make a sticky caramel from citrus, aromatics, fish sauce and brown sugar to coat crispy tofu.



Caramel-Cooked Cod. Similar to the caramel tofu is caramel-cooked cod: Sugar, fish sauce and water make the base of the caramel, which then gets hit with tart, fresh lime juice. For a coconut twist, see this Caramelized Fish Pot.



Dulce de Leche Bars. Dulce de leche is a thick milk caramel that’s sticky, spreadable and delicious. It can be found in many Latin American stores and also can be made from a can of sweetened condensed milk. Here, a buttery, crumbly base gets a slick of dulce de leche ⁠— yum. Other recipes featuring dulce de leche: Libby’s New-Fashioned Pumpkin Pie With Dulce de Leche and Cardamom, Banoffee Pie.

