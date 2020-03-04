Overview

Skirt steak is so thin that simply glazing its exterior will give you lots of flavor in each bite. Gochujang, a Korean fermented chile paste, blended with honey makes an ideal glaze, delivering sweet, spicy and umami in just two ingredients. It settles into the nooks and crannies of the meat and caramelizes once it hits the hot, hot heat.

Ingredients

1 pound skirt steak

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

3 tablespoons gochujang

3 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon canola oil

Steps

Step 1

Cut the skirt steak into 5- to 6-inch pieces. Pat dry and season with the salt.

Step 2

In a shallow bowl, stir the gochujang and honey together until combined. Add the skirt steak and coat with the mixture.

Step 3

Heat the oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium high heat until lightly smoking. Add the steak and cook, undisturbed, until charred, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Step 4

Transfer the steak to a cutting board to rest for a few minutes, then thinly slice against the grain. Season with to taste with salt, if desired.

From recipe developer Ali Slagle.

Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Nutrition

Calories: 320; Total Fat: 17 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 75 mg; Sodium: 620 mg; Carbohydrates: 21 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 17 g; Protein: 23 g.