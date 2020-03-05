Overview

A reliable pantry staple, packaged instant ramen, enjoys a cult status with many, from cash-strapped college students to gourmet chefs. The slice of processed American cheese adds comforting, savory creaminess and is a nod to the days following the Korean War when iconic American foods flooded South Korea.

Ingredients

1 cup water

3/4 cup coconut milk

One (3-ounce) packet instant ramen noodles, such as Maruchan Ramen Noodle Soup

1/4 cup frozen green beans

1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter (optional)

1/2 teaspoon curry powder, plus more for garnish

1 slice American cheese, such as Kraft

Steps

Step 1

Add one cup of water to a medium pot and bring to a boil. Add the coconut milk, noodles, green beans and peanut butter, if using, and cook, stirring now and then, for about 3 minutes.

Step 2

Remove from the heat and add the curry powder and half of the spice mix from the ramen packet and stir until fully dissolved, about 1 minute. (Discard the remaining spice mix.)

Transfer the ramen and its broth to a large bowl and place the cheese on top. Dust with more curry powder and serve.

Adapted from chef Edward Lee.

Ingredients are too variable for a meaningful nutritional analysis. Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

