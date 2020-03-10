Think you know oats? A humble breakfast cereal requiring little more than milk (or alt-milk or water) to transform into hearty nourishment for the morning. A superstar in baking, especially in gluten-free or gluten-lite recipes.

But oats aren’t just for dessert and breakfast. We pulled together some of our favorite recipes to showcase the vast breadth of what oats can do — everything from the classic sweet stuff to creative savory twists.

Oatmeal Batter Bread. Simple breadmaking starts with this batter bread. Just one rise and a good handful of oats in the batter (and on top) results in this soft, fragrant loaf.



Granola Cookies. Forget oatmeal raisin. Imbue the spirit of granola into these tasty, loaded cookies, which then get smushed flat when hot. Need more cookies? Try Crisp Oat Caramel Cookies, Boiled Peanut Butter Cookies or Coronado Cookies.



Overnight Oats. Do you really know how to make overnight oats? Follow former staffer Kara Elder’s guide, and you’ll have the most enviable, easy overnight oats breakfast of them all. Your stomach and wallet (and Instagram) will thank you.



Oat Milk. You could buy the incredibly popular alt-milk or you could make it yourself!



Oatmeal With Bacon, Cheese and Pickled Jalapeños. Savory oatmeal? You bet! Oatmeal doesn’t have to be sweet, not with crispy bacon, cheese and pickled jalapeños. Want more savory oatmeal combos? Check out Steel-Cut Oats With Kimchi and Savory Indian-Style Oats (Oats Upma).



Mushroom Oat Risotto With Gruyere. No arborio rice on hand? Our Nourish columnist, Ellie Krieger, says steel-cut oats can give you that creamy texture with some added nutritional oomph.



Summer Fruit Crumble. It’s not summer yet, but you can absolutely use frozen berries to recall warmer days! More oaty crumbs: Strawberry Roasted Rhubarb Crisp, Apple Cranberry Crumb Pie, and Crumbly Lemon Creme Bars.

[With frozen summer fruit, you can relive sweet, sunny days in these 8 recipes]



Savory Granola. Your granola doesn’t have to be sweet: Herbs, rye flakes and mustard make this savory version a great topper for yogurt, salads, soups and more. You can even use it to top fish, such as this Herb-Stuffed Trout With Savory Almond Granola. Want a more classic sweet version? Try this Stove-Top Granola.



Cheesy Dog Biscuits. A whole cup of oats makes up the backbone of these cheesy dog treats your pup is sure to enjoy.

