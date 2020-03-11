There is only one way to celebrate Pi Day — and you know it.

There are many types of pie out there, so each recipe below belongs to a category all its own. We’ve got classic and non-classic fruit pies, no- and low-bake pies, savory pies, vegan pies, gluten-free pies, technically-still-counts-as-pie pies — you name it.

We’ve also got plenty of pie advice here on Voraciously. Make sure to read Becky Krystal’s pie dough tips and check out our Bring It! columnist and resident pie queen Cathy Barrow’s perfect Flaky Pie Dough.

Then: Pick your pie.

Shaker Lemon Pie, above. Put the lemon meringue down. Slice whole lemons thin to make an almost marmalade-like filling — skin and all — a different way to make a tart and tasty lemon pie.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Banoffee Pie. The only cooking this pie requires is that you bake the crust, then layer bananas, dulce de leche and piles of fluffy whipped cream. Want a completely no-bake pie? Have a Banana Split Sundae Pie.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Pork Pie. British-style meat pies deserve a spotlight. This hefty and extremely hearty pie has some serious Lord of the Rings/Game of Thrones vibes. We love that.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Lentil-Mushroom Farmer’s Pie With Turmeric Cauliflower Mash. Savory doesn’t have to be meaty. This all-veggie pie (vegan, if you use nondairy butter) is a cozy version of a shepherd’s pie, complete with a mash top.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Classic Chocolate Whoopie Pies. Listen, these are pies! It’s in the name! Plus, how could you not love fluffy, chocolate, cakelike cookies sandwiched together with marshmallow fluff?



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Whiskey-Laced Pecan Pie. This is the best pecan pie ever. Period. A shot of whiskey does wonders in tempering what can oftentimes lean too sweet. The recipe comes from author and historian Toni Tipton-Martin’s book “Jubilee,” a celebration of African American cuisine.

(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Apple Cranberry Crumb Pie. From our Baking Basics newsletter, here’s a pink-tinted apple pie. Sweet-tart apple filling, punctuated by tart bursts of cranberries — you might never want to make your apple pie without them! (You can still sign up for this newsletter series to learn the fundamentals of baking from the inimitable Joy the Baker, with recipes as your homework.)

(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Pepperoni and Potato Pizza. If Dean Martin says pizza is a pie, it must be true. This pizza makes sure you get pepperoni in every bite, because it’s pureed right into the sauce. For more pizza-making fun, check out our guide to mastering homemade pizza.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Passover Key Lime Pie. Key lime pie is my favorite, and this version takes the cake. Er, pie. It’s gluten-free, with a nutty and delicious walnut crust, and if you don’t keep kosher, you can use butter instead of pareve margarine.

