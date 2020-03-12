If you cook with us here at Voraciously, you know that preparing meals from a well-stocked pantry and freezer is something we’ve long embraced. Now, with the novel coronavirus forcing many of us to reconsider how we move about our cities and towns, it has become essential.

Long lines at the grocery check-out are evidence of this. And, like many of you, we’ve begun revisiting recipes for home-cooked meals that lean less heavily on fresh meats, produce and herbs.

Let’s help one another weather this eating-in challenge together. Please share your insights with us in the comments below.

What are your pantry and freezer essentials?

What ingredients do you have in your pantry that you need inspiration for using?

What dishes are you craving that you’d like to make at home?

What is your favorite from-the-pantry or -freezer recipe? Share the recipe or a link in the comments.

We’re having this conversation on Twitter at @wapofood and on Instagram @eatvoraciously, too, as we manage our grocery shopping and cooking. Join us. And let’s eat well together.



Pesto Penne with Chickpeas (Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Below you’ll find a collection of advice and recipes to help you eat well closer to home. While delicious, budget-friendly and convenient meals are always appreciated, they feel even more relevant now.

Here’s how Padma Lakshmi and other expert cooks say you should stock your pantry for a coronavirus quarantine

Avoid the grocery store line tonight and make one of these pantry-friendly recipes instead

Six pantry-friendly dinners that will save you time and money

That can of beans in your pantry is the ticket to a quick, comforting dinner

Frozen vegetables are so easy to cook with — and they’re much better than you think

Canned tomatoes are pantry all-stars. Here’s how to choose and use them.

Make the most of canned tomatoes with these 7 recipes

Frozen veggies bring flavor, color and convenience to these 7 recipes

5 recipes that prove canned tuna is totally craveable

And, okay, so we know this isn’t exactly like a “snow day,” but there are some tasty recipes here as well.

6 recipes to keep you occupied and well-fed on a snow day

