It somehow feels right that this week, as we watch our 401(k)s crater and face the prospect of missed paychecks and school closings, two major fast food chains debuted oversized versions of their already elephantine offerings. On Thursday, Taco Bell began selling something called the Triplelupa, which you might have guessed is an extended remix of its popular chalupa. Meanwhile, McDonald’s began serving two new variants of its iconic Big Mac, one with four beef patties sandwiched among the three layers of bun.

Yes, that’s a lot of food, which is right and fitting for these times. That’s because all the fear and anxiety has gnawed holes into our souls and psyches that could be filled with fat and salt and calories as empty as the hand-sanitizer shelves in the supermarket.

My favorite thing about both the Taco Bell and McDonald’s debuts is that neither is a fundamentally new item. They are merely classics, enlarged, like if Jane Austen turned “Sense and Sensibility” into a “Game of Thrones”-style epic. This, too, is what these times demand: the comfort of the familiar, offered in bounteous supply, giving us the reassuring feeling that we will never run out of chalupas, or toilet paper.

But that’s enough about how these foods make us feel in the abstract. How do they taste?

Let’s start with the Double Big Mac, with its quadruple beef patties. The classic burger contains two (as in the earworm jingle “two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun”). And I initially thought that upping the count to four might solve the beef I’ve long had with the Big Mac, which is that the bun ratio (there are three levels) has always seemed too high.



(Emily Heil/The Washington Post)

Alas, it turns out that adding protein doesn’t improve this icon. The mega-meat situation dwarfs not only the bun (a good thing) but also takes over the rest of the elements, particularly the ones that I like best. The sharp tang of the onion was lost, as was the sweet-and-briny notes you get from the pickles. The special sauce didn’t seem quite so … well, special in this concoction.

And this behemoth is a beast to eat. Try wrangling seven, count ’em, seven layers (plus toppings) into something you can bite into — it’s a feat. In my efforts to do so, I encountered a problem I had hoped I could avoid for another few decades: a slipped disk. The patties didn’t quite stack properly, necessitating some rearranging as I ate, which isn’t ideal when you’re dealing with something slicked in a mayo-based condiment.

The sleeper from the Golden Arches was actually the Little Mac, a downsized version of the classic, served on a sesame bun (no middle layer of bread, thanks) and a single patty. It appears to be a dead ringer for the Mac Jr., a limited-time and much-lamented offering from 2017. This little guy has all the elements of a Big Mac (recall the jingle?), only far less-messy — and far less gut-busting — than its progenitor.

It’s a triumph: compact, right-sized and perfectly balanced — and if you’re looking for excess (no judgment in these times), maybe order a couple?



(Emily Heil/The Washington Post)

And now we come to the Triplelupa, which is not as terrifying as it sounds. It’s actually just a chalupa, which is a crunchy fried shell encasing some seasoned beef and assorted toppings, only three times longer than the normal version. And it’s perforated, allowing one to tear it into three regular-sized portions.

Why do we need this three-headed monster when we’re perfectly capable of ordering three chalupas if the pre-apocalyptic mood strikes? Allow the Taco Bell wizards to explain: The chalupa on one end of this conga line is draped in nacho cheese, while the opposite pole contains a creamy chipotle sauce. Each allegedly offers its own flavor experience, while the middle chalupa represents a co-mingling of the two (seriously, there are actually tripartite instructions for eating it on the company’s website). Taco Bell actually describes this as a “flight of unforgettable flavors,” as if we were talking about a sampling of crisp white wines.

My Triplelupa? A triple disappointment. The shell was gummy, not crispy, and the promised variety of toppings was … undetectable? Even upon autopsy-like inspection, the whole thing’s filling appeared to be an unappealing mush of violent-orange nacho cheese and chipotle sauce (which barely registered on my taste buds).

If I were an umpire, I’d call this bloated taco-wannabe out on strike three.

