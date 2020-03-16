Artichokes look like enormous, round, green pine cones, don’t they? In the kitchen, we most often peel back their tough, prickly outer leaves to enjoy the tender heart atop pizzas and pastas, in salads and as additions to so many dip varieties.

Artichokes are essentially the unflowered bulb of an edible thistle, but that doesn’t do much to help us culinarily. Flavor-wise, you could describe them as vegetal, slightly bitter in the way that the center of a carrot is, somewhat potato-like and earthy.

For ease of use, the hearts are available frozen, in jars and in cans. When jarred and marinated, they hearts take on a tang and the flavor of the herbs in the marinade. Texture-wise, they can often feel meaty, meaning you can experiment using them in place of meat in a variety of recipes. Get creative in the kitchen with artichokes — whole or just the hearts — using one of the recipes below.

Roasted Artichokes and Potatoes, above. It’s so simple: Roast frozen artichokes on a layer of potatoes for an easy, vegetable-forward side dish.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Cheesy Lemon-Rosemary Artichoke Dip. From Queer Eye’s food expert Antoni Porowski comes this incredibly decadent dip. Every bite is worth it: zingy, lemony, herbaceous and, of course, we can’t help but love all that gooey cheese. If you’re partial to a more classic artichoke appetizer, you can try a Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip.

[Antoni Porowski is more than ‘Queer Eye’s’ avocado hunk. With his new cookbook, he’s ready to prove it.]



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Steamed Artichokes With Saffron Yogurt Dip. Prepping a whole artichoke can be intimidating. When you follow this guide for a simple preparation, you’ll find it easy. Then, dip a leaf into a floral and bright yogurt sauce to celebrate what you’ve accomplished.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Chickpea and Artichoke Tagine. Artichokes lend surprising meatiness to this vegetarian tagine. If you want another stew, with bright lemon instead, try Lemony Chickpea Stew With Pasta and Artichokes.



(Justin Tsucalas for The Washington Post; food styling by Nichole Bryant for The Washington Post)

Artichoke and Roasted Red Pepper Paella. You know paella to be a joyful jumble of spiced rice and seafood, but you won’t miss a thing with this vegetarian interpretation.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post).

Hearts of Palm and Artichoke Cakes. When heart of palm and artichoke hearts are chopped up, you’ll find that they can be quite close to crab meat in texture. These cakes will have you thinking of crab cakes — yum.



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick)

Artichoke and Almond Soup. Smooth, silky and pale green from artichokes, leeks and herbs, this gorgeous appetizer will gracefully open any springtime dinner party.

