Cookbook author Aran Goyoaga created this bread in hopes of evoking a childhood memory of eating honey buns in her native village in the Basque region of Spain. She would eat the sweet and tender bread straight out of the oven with a slice of briny, salty Idiazábal cheese. These days, a loaf of this bread with black olives is a staple at her house. It makes good sandwich bread, with a thin crust and tender crumb. For a simple loaf, omit the olives and caraway seeds. Add chopped walnuts in place of the olives, and substitute any kind of seed for the caraway, if you like. If you are avoiding added sugar, you can also omit the honey.

NOTE: It’s essential to let the bread cool completely before slicing, otherwise it will have a gummy crumb. The author often bakes this bread at night and eats it the next morning.

You can double the recipe for a taller loaf, but make sure not to overproof the dough. Add 10 minutes to the last phase of baking time.

Storage: The bread keeps best at room temperature wrapped in a clean kitchen towel or parchment paper for up to 3 days.

Where to buy: Superfine brown rice flour is available online; look for Anthony’s or Authentic Foods brands for best results. Do not purchase regular brown rice flour, as it’s not the same.

Psyllium husk powder, sorghum flour and tapioca starch (sometimes known as tapioca flour) are available online, Whole Foods and at natural-food grocery stores.

Make ahead: The bread needs to cool completely, ideally overnight, before being sliced.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, for greasing

3/4 cup (105 grams) superfine brown rice flour, plus more for dusting

1 2/3 cups (400 grams) filtered water, heated to 110 degrees

1 tablespoon (25 grams) honey

2 teaspoons (8 grams) active dry yeast

4 teaspoons (15 grams) psyllium husk powder

3/4 cup (105 grams) sorghum flour

3/4 cup (90 grams) tapioca starch

1 tablespoon caraway seeds (optional)

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

3/4 cup (90 grams) pitted black olives, such as kalamata or oil-cured, roughly chopped (optional)

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Steps

Step 1

Brush the bottom and sides of a 9-by-4-inch loaf pan with the olive oil. Dust the inside with brown rice flour.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the water, honey and yeast. Set aside to proof for 10 minutes. Whisk in the psyllium powder, and let it gel for 5 to 10 minutes.

Step 2

While the yeast mixture is gelling, in the bowl of a stand mixer, whisk together the brown rice flour, sorghum flour, tapioca starch, caraway seeds, if using, and salt.

Add the olives, apple cider vinegar and the yeast mixture to the bowl. Lock the bowl in the base of the stand mixer and attach the dough hook. Mix on medium speed until a moist and loose dough forms, 2 to 3 minutes. The dough will be sticky and shaggy.

Step 3

Dust a work surface with brown rice flour and turn the dough out onto it. Knead the dough a couple of times, shaping it into a loose log about 9 inches long. Gently transfer the dough to the loaf pan. Cover with a clean linen towel or plastic wrap and set aside to proof at room temperature until doubled, 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Step 4

Position a baking rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees. Dust the top of the dough with some brown rice flour.

Bake the bread for 1 hour. Carefully, turn the bread out of the pan, and place it directly on the oven rack. Bake for an additional 45 minutes, or until the bread sounds hollow on the bottom when tapped.

Transfer the bread to a wire rack and let cool completely before cutting.

Adapted from “Cannelle et Vanille: Nourishing, Gluten-Free Recipes for Every Meal and Mood” by Aran Goyoaga (Sasquatch Books, 2019).

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 140; Total Fat: 3 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 330 mg; Carbohydrates: 28 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 3 g; Protein: 2 g.