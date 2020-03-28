So many of us are turning to baking as a source of comfort while cooped up at home. There are plenty of quick and easy recipes that can help get us through the days (especially with our kids) — a tray of brownies here, a batch of muffins there.

But there’s something really special about a layer cake, even a simple one.

Maybe you’re celebrating a birthday or anniversary at home and you want to make it memorable. Perhaps you just need a project to occupy you for the day and give you some time off from the stress we’re all undergoing right now. If those things sound familiar, or you have any other reason for wanting to bake a cake, here are some options from our archives. We know baking ingredients have been inconsistently stocked at the grocery store, but these recipes are worth busting into your supply or saving for when your pantry is feeling more flush.

Victoria Sandwich Cake, above. This traditional British treat is one of the simplest layer cakes you’ll find. Two tender yellow cakes are stacked with your choice of jam, curd or whipped cream, though we chose to combine raspberry jam (a generous amount, we know!) and whipped cream.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Rainbow Sprinkle Birthday Cake. Here’s just the thing to cheer up anyone — young or old — who now can’t have a typical birthday party. Too many sprinkles? No such thing.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Everybody’s Birthday Cake. Joy “the Baker” Wilson nails the classic combination that captures the spirit of the boxed cakes and canned frostings many of us grew up eating, but with superior from-scratch flavor.

(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Rainbow Sprinkle Icebox Cake. Readers loved this festive no-bake dessert, which is great if you can’t get your hands on butter, eggs or flour.

(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Amanda Soto/The Washington Post)

German Chocolate Cake. If you’re looking for a comforting dose of nostalgia, try chocolate cake paired with coconut and pecans. You will burn through 10 eggs (6 whole, plus four yolks) — this might be a good one if you’ve lucked into a stash from Costco. (Or if you have chickens.)



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Royal Wedding Cake. Take a look at my version of the cake served at the nuptials of Prince Harry and then-Meghan Markle, now duchess of Sussex. It’s definitely more on the splurge and involved side, so feel free to bookmark it for later or make it when you really need a pick-me-up.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

One-Bowl Devil’s Food Layer Cake With Milk Chocolate Frosting. Consider saving up your eggs, too, for this stunner from Stella Parks, a.k.a. BraveTart. It’s rich and huge — 16 servings! — so you’ll get your money’s worth.

