Avocados: You know and love them (maybe) from guacamole. You’ve heard the many jokes about putting them on toast, too. But there’s way more that this creamy fruit can do. Take a look at a couple of options from our Recipe Finder.

[How to slice, pit and peel an avocado without ending up in the ER]

Chilean-Style Avocado Salad, above. Asparagus is coming into season now at farmers markets, so take advantage by pairing it with pieces of creamy avocado, crunchy celery and hearts of palm. Then the dish is simply dressed with lemon juice and olive oil.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Quick Pickled Avocados. Want to make your avocados last? Did you end up with extra in your grocery delivery? Yes, you can pickle that.

[How to make a better bowl of guacamole]



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Avocado Toast Pizza. The greatest crossover event since … the last greatest crossover event. We give you permission to not only embrace this trend but also use a store-bought premade crust — unless you feel like making your own.

[One no-knead dough will give you focaccia, pizza and cinnamon rolls for days]



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie Benwick/The Washington Post)

Holiday Vegetable Platter With Herbed Avocado Dip. You’ll be just fine if you need/want to mix up the herbs in this dip. Otherwise you may have almost all the ingredients around for a recipe that deserves to be busted out on any ordinary day, too.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Grain Bowls and Soft-Boiled Eggs With Avocado + Kimchi. This is the type of dish I really love to throw together when I’m working at home. The avocado and kimchi are great foils for one another.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Citrus Salad With Avocado. If you want something that’s stunning in appearance and flavor, look no further than this Ellie Krieger creation.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Avocado, Cucumber and Fennel Soup. Don’t get stuck in a gazpacho rut once the warm weather sets in. Try this equally light and refreshing option.

More from Voraciously:

Grocery shopping during the coronavirus: Wash your hands, keep your distance and limit trips

How to make substitutions for spices, herbs, dairy and meat in your everyday cooking

Here’s how long those condiments in your fridge and pantry are supposed to last