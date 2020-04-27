You’ve heard it before: You’ve gotta eat those veggies! What better way to do that than by packing a weeknight pasta dish full of them?

Pasta is an excellent vehicle for vegetables. You can serve it room temperature with freshly cut cherry tomatoes and just-blanched green beans in a tangy vinaigrette, or you can wilt down greens and use the warmth to your advantage.

Noodles of any shape are a blank slate for just about any veggie loitering in your fridge. We know the pasta shelves might be missing some of your usual noodles, so feel free to sub in whatever shapes you can find with these selections from our archives.

Orecchiette With Borlotti Beans, Bitter Greens and Lemony Bread Crumbs, above. From Joe Yonan’s “Cool Beans” cookbook comes this gorgeous bowl with creamy cranberry beans and bright, crispy, lemony bread crumbs on top.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Pesto Penne With Chickpeas. This presidential approved pasta gets its protein from chickpeas and tons of greens in the form of spinach and basil. Feel free to sub in kale or other hearty leafy greens and whatever herbs you have handy.



(Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Linguine With Butternut Squash, Garlic and Olive Oil (Linguine e Butternut Aglio e Olio). You don’t even have to pull out a knife for this one! Shred butternut squash with your box grater and it’ll melt down into a dreamy sauce for whatever pasta you use.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Whole Wheat Pasta Salad With Crispy Broccoli. Frozen broccoli gets crisped up when roasted at high temperatures for this texture-filled pasta salad. Adapt it with whatever veggies are hiding in your freezer.



(Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Pasta With Pecorino and Pistachios. The pesto in this nutty dish is infinitely adaptable: you could use the traditional basil, but also other greens, such as spinach or arugula.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Marie Ostrosky for The Washington Post)

Greens Mac ’n’ Cheese. Yes! We put vegetables in a mac and cheese! And it’s delicious! We will not apologize for this super green version of a classic dish.

(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Spring Vegetable Minestrone. We’ve seen a few rainy days recently, which make us crave a veggie-packed noodle soup.

