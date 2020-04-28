Overview

Last week, I wrote about my love of canned tuna. This week, I popped open another popular canned fish: salmon.

One of my goals in recent weeks has been to cut back on my grocery shopping to comply with social distancing directives. To that end, I’ve stocked up on more frozen fruits, vegetables, meats and fish, but I’ve also turned to more canned goods.

[How to make substitutions for spices, herbs, dairy and meat in your everyday cooking]

By necessity, I’ve become more flexible. Picking up this instead of that, expanding my repertoire as I reach for foods that are available even if I am less comfortable with them. Canned salmon was one of those foods.

I’ve long tried to work farmed and wild-caught salmon into my diet. I like the flavor, how quickly it cooks, and that it’s so good for us. The fish is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to lower blood pressure and triglycerides as well less inflammation.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Salmon has the omega-3 eicosatetraenoic acid, or EPA, which is good for the skin, and docosahexaenoic acid, or DHA, which supports brain function. A 3 1/2-ounce serving of salmon provides 20 grams of protein along with B vitamins, potassium, selenium and vitamins B12 and D, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

So rather than popping an omega-3 supplement why not get the full benefits from a whole food?

The ideal way would be to eat fresh wild-caught salmon, but that can be pricey and sometimes difficult to find.

Having a few cans of salmon on hand makes it much easier to add fish to your diet a couple of times a week, as recommended by the American Heart Association. (The FDA recommends varying the kinds of fish one eats, because some fish can be high in mercury, but salmon is one it okays eating two to three times a week.)

[The grocery store has become our anxiety-filled hellscape]

Successful experimentation with substitutions has been one of the kitchen experiences I’ve enjoyed in recent weeks.

This tuna eater quickly realized how easy it is to sub in one pink canned fish for another. And I’m not the only one. In a recent Nourish column, Ellie Krieger wrote about an Orzo Skillet With Salmon, Peas, Dill and Feta that she suggested could also be made with tuna.

[5 recipes that prove canned tuna is totally craveable]

Try this Quick Lentil Salmon Salad that delivers 37 grams of protein, if you’ve got salmon on hand. If you have tuna, it’s tasty with that fish, too. The flavorful vinaigrette is one to try on other cold dishes as well.

Ingredients

FOR THE LENTILS

1 cup (7 ounces) brown lentils

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1 bay leaf

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

FOR THE DRESSING

2 cloves garlic, grated or minced (about 2 teaspoons)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon sweet paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper, plus more to taste

FOR THE SALAD

15 ounces canned salmon, drained, or 15-ounce cooked salmon fillet

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

1 cup medium dice carrot (about 1 large carrot)

4 lemon wedges, for serving (optional)

Steps

Step 1

Make the lentils: In a medium saucepan, add the lentils, the 1/2 cup of chopped onion, the bay leaf and oregano. Add enough water to cover the lentils by a scant 1 inch and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the lentils are just tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain well and spread the lentils on a large flat platter or rimmed baking sheet. Let cool about 10 minutes.

Step 2

While the lentils are cooking, make the dressing by mashing the garlic and salt into a paste with the side of a chef’s knife (or a fork). In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, mashed garlic, thyme, paprika and pepper. Taste and season with more salt and/or pepper as desired.

Step 3

Remove any skin and/or bones from the salmon, if necessary. Transfer the salmon to a large bowl and flake it into pieces. Add the 1/4 cup thinly sliced onion, carrot and 3 tablespoons dressing; gently toss to coat.

Step 4

Add the lentils to the remaining dressing; gently stir to combine.

Divide the lentils among 4 bowls and top with the salmon salad. Serve chilled or at room temperature with lemon wedges.

Correction: An earlier version of this recipe included an incorrect calorie count per serving. The dish is 456 calories per serving. The recipe been corrected.

Adapted from CookingLight.com.

Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

More recipes from Voraciously:

Help dinner go swimmingly with these 8 salmon recipes

These 7 salad recipes are filling enough to be your next dinner

6 recipes that showcase the tiny but mighty lentil

Nutrition

Calories: 456; Total Fat: 20 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 65 mg; Sodium: 201 mg; Carbohydrates: 32 g; Dietary Fiber: 14 g; Sugars: 2 g; Protein: 37 g.