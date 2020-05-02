We’ve heard it from so many of you: You want in cook from your pantry. You want flexible recipes you can throw together based on what you have. You like dishes that rely on long-lasting staples. But you still want to eat something delicious that feels like a reward and not an also-ran.

[Grocery shopping during the coronavirus: Wash your hands, keep your distance and limit trips]

Of course, everyone’s pantry is different. What works for you might not work for me, based on what’s at hand and what you like. Still, we’ve combed our archives for some of our most popular Voraciously recipes that lend themselves to flexibility and ingredients that you may already have or that can last in your cabinets or fridge.

Honey-Citrus Chicken Thighs, above. I know I can’t be the only one with a stash of frozen chicken thighs. Citrus is a good candidate for long-term fridge storage, too. The recipe calls for oranges and lemons, though recipes editor Ann Maloney says you should not hesitate to switch it up based on your supplies.

[How to make substitutions for spices, herbs, dairy and meat in your everyday cooking]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Lemon-Butter Pasta with Parmesan. Lemons also play a starring role in this six-ingredient dish, two of which are salt and pepper. It’s bright, simple and comforting.

[These pantry-friendly cookbooks will inspire you during the pandemic — and beyond]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Cheesy Pasta with Bacon and Kale (Pasta Alla Gricia). Let’s go ahead and get one more pasta recommendation out of the way. Ann gives suggestions for how you can switch out the meat, cheese and pasta, along with other tips for success in this classic combination.

[How to make a thrifty, fast and tasty one-pot pasta any day of the week]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Better Than Takeout Fried Rice. Like pasta, rice can be paired with whatever you’ve got. Here’s a good way to take advantage of frozen vegetables you might have around, as well as the inevitable leftover white rice that came with your takeout.

[We challenged our favorite chefs to cook out of the pantry — ours, not theirs]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Spiced Tahini Loaded Sweet Potatoes. Root vegetables are ideal for keeping around, especially when they’re as versatile as sweet potatoes. We highly recommend the tahini sauce, but other than that, play around with the spices and toppings as you see fit. If you’ve made a pantry-friendly pot of beans a la Joe Yonan, now would be the time to employ them.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Big-Batch, Pantry-Friendly Tomato Sauce. Canned tomatoes and onions will get you big bang for your buck, to the tune of 1 1/2 gallons of sauce that can be used now and frozen for later. Get Ann’s full roster of ideas here. Canned tomatoes also figure prominently in two more recipes our readers loved: Spicy Red Shakshuka and Baked Tomatoes, Shrimp and Chickpeas With Feta and Bread Crumbs.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

No-Knead Olive Oil Dough (Big Batch). Similarly, make one dough with pantry staples (flour, yeast, olive oil, salt, sugar) and pull together a wide variety of meals based on your interest and ingredients.

[A guide to baking substitutions for flour, sugar, yeast and more]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Proper British Shortbread. Enjoy this five-ingredient treat as a restrained dessert or perfect partner to your cup of tea (or coffee).

More from Voraciously:

How to safely reheat all those leftovers without ruining them

Here’s quarantine cooking advice from the original experts on thrifty meals: Home ec teachers

Bright mango dal turns out a pantry-friendly bowl of comfort