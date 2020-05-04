When did you first hear that dark chocolate was good for you? I can’t remember, but I’ve held onto that information with a certain smug glee. Here was an all-clear to have dark chocolate whenever I wanted, and believe me, I wanted dark chocolate all the time. I’d been an ardent fan of the dark stuff since childhood, when I’d swap milk chocolate goodies that make up Halloween stashes for the Hershey’s Special Dark mini-bars everyone else would give to their parents. I spent summers dipping strawberries in melted, high-percentage chocolate for a cool snack — a healthy snack, according to all the buzz.

Subsequent articles have come up debating dark chocolate’s purported health benefits, just as they have about eggs and every other food. The truest fact we can hold onto is that dark chocolate is delicious. Right now, when the world is decidedly not a delicious place, I’m fine with dark chocolate as my ray of light.

Here are some of our favorite dark chocolate preparations from our archives.

Chocolate Chunk Tahini Blondies, above. Chocolate and tahini are a match made in heaven. These two slightly bitter companions are sweetened up in blondie batter for special treat.



One-Bowl Devil’s Food Layer Cake With Milk Chocolate Frosting. The frosting is milk chocolate, but the cake itself? Darker than Batman’s outlook on life. It’s a one-bowl bake sure to please anybody having a quarantine birthday. If you’re worried about making too much cake, I’d like to remind you that cake is easily frozen.

Pasta With Gorgonzola, Walnuts, Rosemary and Chocolate. Chocolate isn’t just for dessert! Shaving 100 percent dark chocolate, or sprinkling ground cacao nibs, over pasta elevates a rich, cheesy sauce.



Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt Bars. These are a dead ringer for a certain packaged snack, but when you make your own bars, you control the ingredients. You can also play with the flavors; try Dark Chocolate Cherry Almond Bars for a fruity twist.



Vegan Chocolate Truffles. Good-quality chocolate rolled into truffles with coconut milk and nuts make for a simple little sweet boost you can store for any time.



Dark Fudgy Muscovado Brownies. Get your brownies as deep-dark as you possibly can using muscovado sugar. If you can’t find it, no worries: use dark brown sugar instead.



Dark Chocolate Mousse. Dalgona who? Take it back to the original fluffy treat — chocolate mousse!

