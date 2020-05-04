Overview

This simple lemon syrup made from the lemon juice, zest, sugar and water takes minutes to put together and is great to have on hand whenever you want to fix a lemony recipes.

It’s perfect for making lemonade, adding to cocktails or for drizzling over fruit salad.

To make a well-balanced pitcher of lemonade, combine a cup of lemon syrup with 4 cups cold water, still or sparkling. Stir and serve, with ice, if desired.

If you want a single glass of lemonade, combine 1/4 cup of lemon syrup with 3/4 cup of cold water.

Ingredients

4 medium lemons (12 ounces/350 grams total), preferably organic, or more as needed

1/2 cup (3 1/2 ounces/100 grams) granulated sugar

1/2 cup water

Steps

Step 1

Wash the lemons well. Using a Microplane zester, zest 2 lemons into a small saucepan, being careful not to scrape off any of the bitter white pith just beneath the yellow zest.

Step 2

Juice the zested and unzested lemons, and strain their juice into a liquid measuring cup. You should get about 1/2 cup of lemon juice. (If you have too much, reserve it for another use; if you have too little, juice another lemon.)

Step 3

Add the sugar and water to the lemon zest. Set the saucepan over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Do not let the syrup come to a boil. Strain the syrup through a fine-mesh sieve set over the lemon juice and stir to combine. (Discard the lemon zest.)

Recipe from food writer Daniela Galarza.

Tested by Ann Maloney

Nutrition

Calories: 90; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 1 mg; Carbohydrates: 22 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 22 g; Protein: 0 g.