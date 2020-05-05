5 festive cocktails and food pairings for Cinco de Mayo

By
and 
May 5, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. EDT
Classic Frozen Margarita. (Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Skip to main content

Cinco de Mayo is celebrated more in the United States than in Mexico — for some, as an excuse to have a few drinks and guacamole, rather than commemorate an unlikely win against French invaders in the 1860s. But it’s also an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of Latinos to U.S. history and politics and reflect on their struggle against discrimination and oppression.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Despite that confluence of commercialism and contemplation, you might be craving a cold, festive beverage. So we’ve pulled together a few of our simplest cocktails for Cinco de Mayo and some tasty food pairings from our recipe archives.

Classic Frozen Margarita

Pictured above. You can DIY your way to your ideal drink with Carrie Allan’s Customizable Frozen Cocktail Formula or go with this specific recipe. Zero-proof fans should definitely also check out the Strawberry-Jalapeno Non-a-Rita (or Margarita), where the tequila is optional. No matter which way you go, pair with Chile Rellenos. Get the recipe.

Have it both ways for Dry January with these cocktails that shine with or without the booze

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

If you like a traditional Old-Fashioned, try this twist that spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan considers a modern classic. Four ingredients (five if you count the orange peel garnish) give you a concentrated, smoky flavor. Serve with Black Bean Tortas With Chipotle Mayo for a casual dinner. Get the recipe.

These 6 cocktails should be considered modern classics. Here’s how to make them.

Classic Paloma

If you can get a good quality grapefruit soda, let it do the heavy lifting for this light fruity beverage. Keep the fruit flavors running throughout your entire meal with Black Bean and Corn Taquitos with a bright, mango salsa. Get the recipe.

Spicy Margarita

Margaritas are famous and refreshing, and this one has a pleasant kick of heat. (For even more fire, don’t miss the Pineapple-Habanero Margarita.) Serve with decadent and adaptable Mushroom Quesadillas. Get the recipe.

Sangrita de Fruta

Sangrita is a nonalcoholic chaser you can serve with tequila. It usually has tomato juice — like a bloody mary — but it has been left out here to let the fruit flavors come through. Serve with bright, zingy Green Chilaquiles to lean into the brunch vibes. Get the recipe.

Loading...
Loading...