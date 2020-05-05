5 festive cocktails and food pairings for Cinco de Mayo

Despite that confluence of commercialism and contemplation, you might be craving a cold, festive beverage. So we’ve pulled together a few of our simplest cocktails for Cinco de Mayo and some tasty food pairings from our recipe archives.
Classic Frozen Margarita
Pictured above. You can DIY your way to your ideal drink with Carrie Allan’s Customizable Frozen Cocktail Formula or go with this specific recipe. Zero-proof fans should definitely also check out the Strawberry-Jalapeno Non-a-Rita (or Margarita), where the tequila is optional. No matter which way you go, pair with Chile Rellenos. Get the recipe.
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
If you like a traditional Old-Fashioned, try this twist that spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan considers a modern classic. Four ingredients (five if you count the orange peel garnish) give you a concentrated, smoky flavor. Serve with Black Bean Tortas With Chipotle Mayo for a casual dinner. Get the recipe.
Classic Paloma
If you can get a good quality grapefruit soda, let it do the heavy lifting for this light fruity beverage. Keep the fruit flavors running throughout your entire meal with Black Bean and Corn Taquitos with a bright, mango salsa. Get the recipe.
Spicy Margarita
Margaritas are famous and refreshing, and this one has a pleasant kick of heat. (For even more fire, don’t miss the Pineapple-Habanero Margarita.) Serve with decadent and adaptable Mushroom Quesadillas. Get the recipe.
Sangrita de Fruta
Sangrita is a nonalcoholic chaser you can serve with tequila. It usually has tomato juice — like a bloody mary — but it has been left out here to let the fruit flavors come through. Serve with bright, zingy Green Chilaquiles to lean into the brunch vibes. Get the recipe.