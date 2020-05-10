Overview

Of all the things you can make with beans, a pureed dip is surely the easiest, and one of the most satisfying, too. When I’m using a pot of beans throughout the week, it’s usually my last stop: I take whatever cup or two I have left and throw it into the food processor or blender with spices and enough cooking liquid to keep it all nice and creamy.

[How to cook a simple, flavorful pot of beans and use it throughout the week]

But sometimes I add another base element to make a dip along the lines of this one, a combination of carrots and white beans layered with fiery harissa and cooling mint. (If you’ve never tried mint with something spicy, you’re welcome.)

The best thing about dips like this is that they can be used as the name intends — as a vehicle for whatever bread, cracker or crudites you’ve got — or you can stretch them into condiment territory, slathering them onto sandwiches, or use them as a base, hummus-like, for roasted vegetables.

Don’t worry if you don’t have the exact ingredients. This is another flexible recipe, born for substitutions and riffs: Cilantro or parsley instead of mint. Chipotles in adobo instead of harissa. Any white bean you’d like, or even pintos or chickpeas. And your favorite root veg — sweet potato, butternut squash, turnip — instead of carrot.

Storage Notes: The dip can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Ingredients

8 ounces carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon harissa, plus more (optional) for finishing the dish

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for finishing the dish

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or more to taste

5 garlic cloves, unpeeled

1 3/4 cups cooked cannellini beans plus 1/2 cup cooking liquid (may substitute canned beans from one 15-ounce can, drained but not rinsed, with can liquid reserved)

1/4 cup lightly packed fresh mint leaves, plus more chopped mint for finishing the dish

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Steps

Step 1

Position the rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees.

Step 2

On a small rimmed baking sheet, toss the carrots with the harissa, 1 tablespoon oil and salt. Place the garlic on one side of the sheet. Roast 20 to 25 minutes, until the carrots are fork-tender. Let cool slightly.

Step 3

Squeeze the soft garlic cloves out of their skins into the bowl of a food processor or blender. Add the carrots and use a spatula to scrape in as much of the browned roasted harissa bits from the pan as possible. Reserving a few whole beans for garnish, if desired, add the rest to the food processor or blender, plus the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, the mint and lemon juice and puree until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.

Add a little water or some of the reserved bean liquid, a few tablespoons at a time, to loosen the mixture if it is too pasty in texture. Taste, and add more salt if needed.

Step 4

To serve, spoon the dip onto a shallow plate and use the back of a spoon to swirl it. Add the whole beans and a little dollop or two of harissa, if desired, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with the chopped mint. Serve with pitas, crackers or raw vegetables.

Adapted from “Cool Beans” by Joe Yonan (Ten Speed Press, 2020).

Nutrition

Calories: 113; Total Fat: 5 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 271 mg; Carbohydrates: 13 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 2 g; Protein: 3 g.